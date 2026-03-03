Here's the live share price of Boston Commerce along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Boston Commerce has declined 24.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -75.31%.
Boston Commerce’s current P/E of -8.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Boston Commerce
|-12.84
|-26.39
|-29.02
|-40.69
|-75.31
|-37.27
|-24.40
|Lenskart Solutions
|8.43
|14.24
|28.37
|30.49
|30.49
|9.28
|5.47
|Kretto Syscon
|-5.62
|75.00
|-16.00
|-46.84
|-50.96
|27.76
|17.35
|GKB Ophthalmics
|-10.93
|-2.43
|12.04
|-26.49
|-22.85
|-17.16
|-4.47
Over the last one year, Boston Commerce has declined 75.31% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (30.49%), Kretto Syscon (-50.96%), GKB Ophthalmics (-22.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Boston Commerce has underperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (5.47%) and Kretto Syscon (17.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.59
|5.44
|10
|5.64
|5.67
|20
|6.32
|6.21
|50
|7.36
|6.98
|100
|7.56
|7.42
|200
|7.64
|8.23
In the latest quarter, Boston Commerce remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
|Boston Bio Systems - Name Change Of The Company From BOSTON BIO SYSTEMS LIMITED To BOSTON COMMERCE LIMITED
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:35 PM IST
|Boston Bio Systems - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:27 PM IST
|Boston Bio Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th February, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Boston Bio Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February, 2026
|Jan 09, 2026, 10:08 PM IST
|Boston Bio Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Boston Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1995PLC025476 and registration number is 025476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lenses/Optical Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Boston Commerce is ₹5.16 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Boston Commerce is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Boston Commerce is ₹3.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Boston Commerce are ₹5.16 and ₹5.16.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Boston Commerce stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Boston Commerce is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Boston Commerce is ₹5.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Boston Commerce has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -39.65% for the past month, -25.86% over 3 months, -75.31% over 1 year, -37.27% across 3 years, and -24.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Boston Commerce are -8.50 and 0.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.