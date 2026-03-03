Facebook Pixel Code
Boston Commerce Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOSTON COMMERCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Boston Commerce along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.16 Closed
0.19₹ 0.01
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Boston Commerce Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.16₹5.16
₹5.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.13₹22.00
₹5.16
Open Price
₹5.16
Prev. Close
₹5.15
Volume
560

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Boston Commerce has declined 24.40% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -75.31%.

Boston Commerce’s current P/E of -8.50x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Boston Commerce Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Boston Commerce		-12.84-26.39-29.02-40.69-75.31-37.27-24.40
Lenskart Solutions		8.4314.2428.3730.4930.499.285.47
Kretto Syscon		-5.6275.00-16.00-46.84-50.9627.7617.35
GKB Ophthalmics		-10.93-2.4312.04-26.49-22.85-17.16-4.47

Over the last one year, Boston Commerce has declined 75.31% compared to peers like Lenskart Solutions (30.49%), Kretto Syscon (-50.96%), GKB Ophthalmics (-22.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Boston Commerce has underperformed peers relative to Lenskart Solutions (5.47%) and Kretto Syscon (17.35%).

Boston Commerce Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Boston Commerce Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.595.44
105.645.67
206.326.21
507.366.98
1007.567.42
2007.648.23

Boston Commerce Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Boston Commerce remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 97.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Boston Commerce Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 10:44 PM ISTBoston Bio Systems - Name Change Of The Company From BOSTON BIO SYSTEMS LIMITED To BOSTON COMMERCE LIMITED
Feb 13, 2026, 8:35 PM ISTBoston Bio Systems - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 8:27 PM ISTBoston Bio Systems - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 13Th February, 2026 Pursuant To Regulation 30
Feb 10, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTBoston Bio Systems - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation For The Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February, 2026
Jan 09, 2026, 10:08 PM ISTBoston Bio Systems - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Boston Commerce

Boston Commerce Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31100GJ1995PLC025476 and registration number is 025476. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Lenses/Optical Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ghanshyam Dhananjay Gavali
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Arun Chaudhary
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aashish Shrirang Dharmadhikari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Swati Suresh Dhadve
    Independent Director

FAQs on Boston Commerce Share Price

What is the share price of Boston Commerce?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Boston Commerce is ₹5.16 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Boston Commerce?

The Boston Commerce is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Boston Commerce?

The market cap of Boston Commerce is ₹3.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Boston Commerce?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Boston Commerce are ₹5.16 and ₹5.16.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Boston Commerce?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Boston Commerce stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Boston Commerce is ₹22.00 and 52-week low of Boston Commerce is ₹5.13 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Boston Commerce performed historically in terms of returns?

The Boston Commerce has shown returns of 0.19% over the past day, -39.65% for the past month, -25.86% over 3 months, -75.31% over 1 year, -37.27% across 3 years, and -24.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Boston Commerce?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Boston Commerce are -8.50 and 0.61 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Boston Commerce News

