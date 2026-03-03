Facebook Pixel Code
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOSS PACKAGING SOLUTIONS LTD

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.50 Closed
-4.82₹ -2.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.50₹41.50
₹41.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.75₹56.30
₹41.50
Open Price
₹41.50
Prev. Close
₹43.60
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd has declined 13.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.66%.

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd’s current P/E of 10.35x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd		-6.9510.81-2.58-13.543.62-21.75-13.68
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.13-2.15-5.8920.8241.3451.9638.74
Suzlon Energy		-7.21-16.70-22.13-29.38-17.7468.8950.90
Jyoti CNC Automation		-5.30-2.71-16.46-10.394.2022.7513.09
LMW		-6.57-6.95-3.692.761.4610.3317.42
Inox Wind		-6.15-16.00-31.46-38.37-37.1449.4837.78
Triveni Turbine		-3.64-15.00-14.36-11.45-2.3613.0833.36
TD Power Systems		0.198.8616.4361.39192.3379.2594.58
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-1.7310.200.68-25.8223.9050.3328.95
Elecon Engineering Company		-3.26-9.18-15.80-27.864.5328.1371.46
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.6815.468.05-15.99-9.5824.088.70
Praj Industries		-0.284.03-2.93-26.22-36.20-3.9612.07
Ajax Engineering		-2.35-7.58-23.85-30.40-18.57-7.00-4.26
GMM Pfaudler		-5.18-11.46-18.05-22.15-16.84-16.63-8.17
The Anup Engineering		-4.46-24.82-28.70-32.78-43.2041.8836.95
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.250.20-21.19-33.27-3.52-9.13-5.59
HLE Glascoat		2.00-15.29-29.85-39.8734.68-15.14-7.73
Windsor Machines		-0.57-12.61-10.02-26.64-3.1578.7261.40
DEE Development Engineers		-2.9530.6535.04-2.1939.40-6.66-4.05
M & B Engineering		-7.30-12.74-23.07-29.79-28.53-10.59-6.50

Over the last one year, Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd has gained 3.62% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.34%), Suzlon Energy (-17.74%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.74%) and Suzlon Energy (50.90%).

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.7243.47
1041.742.47
2041.1441.95
5042.8742.7
10044.544.41
20046.547.54

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd fact sheet for more information

About Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100GJ2012PLC068544 and registration number is 068544. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manishbhai Natvarbhai Brahmbhatt
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamleshbhai Hasmukhbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Suryakantbhai Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Jagrutiben Manishbhai Brahmbhatt
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dhwani Jaspalsinh Solanki
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Ms. Krishna Hareshbhai Bhatt
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd Share Price

What is the share price of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹41.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The market cap of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹18.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd are ₹41.50 and ₹41.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹56.30 and 52-week low of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd is ₹35.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd performed historically in terms of returns?

The Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd has shown returns of -4.82% over the past day, 14.64% for the past month, 0.85% over 3 months, -1.66% over 1 year, -21.75% across 3 years, and -13.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd are 10.35 and 1.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Boss Packaging Solutions Ltd News

