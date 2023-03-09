Bosch, Cummins India, Blue Star among 40 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 38 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty declined in trade on Thursday. Sensex fell almost 200 points to 60,152 while Nifty 50 gave up 17,700 amid negative global cues. The broader markets traded mixed, with the midcap and smallcap indices gaining the most. Sectorally, Nifty Metal was the top gainer, while Nifty Auto slid 0.85%. Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, HDFC Bank, Cipla are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Cipla, Tata Steel, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, with Cipla up 2%. The biggest laggards are Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, M&M, Reliance Industries, SBI Life, with Adani Enterprises down 4.59%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 59 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, NDTV, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Green Energy, Kamdhenu, Kirloskar Electric Company, Asian Energy Services, Lokesh Machines, PC Jeweller were among the scrips.

31 stocks hit their lower price band including D B Realty, Spacenet Enterprises, Reliance Capital, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Suumaya Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore. Additionally, 15 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 40 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Bosch, Share Ind Sec, Procter & Gamble Health, Kirloskar Industries, Cummins India, Blue Star, Revathi Equipment, De Nora India, Mahanagar Gas, Kaynes Technology India, H.G. Infra Engineering, Tega Industries, PNB Housing Finance, CCL Products (India), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Vardhman Special Steels, Medico Remedies, Zen Technologies, Titagarh Wagons, Petronet LNG, S Chand And Company, Usha Martin, Kamdhenu Ventures , Career Point, Jindal Saw, Ganesh Benzoplast, Power Finance Corporation, TD Power Systems, Geekay Wires, REC among others.

Alternatively, 38 stocks including Share Ind Sec, Pfizer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aarti Drugs, NINtec Systems, SEL Manufacturing, Piramal Pharma, Shah Alloys , Vineet Laboratories, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Home First Finance Company India, Gokaldas Exports, Laxmi Cotspin, Raj Rayon Industries, S Chand And Company, Almondz Global Securities, Sequent Scientific, Shilpa Medicare, Adani Power, NINtec Systems are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.