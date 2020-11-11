  • MORE MARKET STATS

Booster shot: Stocks at new highs again

By: |
November 11, 2020 7:00 AM

The Nifty now trades at an expensive 20 times FY22 estimated earnings but low bond yields, both globally and at home, are expected to support valuations.

Gaining for the seventh straight session, the Sensex soared 680.22 points to close at 43,277.65 while the Nifty ended at its all-time high of 12,631.10, putting on 170.05 points.Gaining for the seventh straight session, the Sensex soared 680.22 points to close at 43,277.65 while the Nifty ended at its all-time high of 12,631.10, putting on 170.05 points.

Encouraging updates on a vaccine for Covid-19 from pharma major Pfizer, that buoyed the global sentiment on Monday, drove up Indian equities to new highs on Tuesday.

Gaining for the seventh straight session, the Sensex soared 680.22 points to close at 43,277.65 while the Nifty ended at its all-time high of 12,631.10, putting on 170.05 points.

Related News

The Nifty now trades at an expensive 20 times FY22 estimated earnings but low bond yields, both globally and at home, are expected to support valuations.

The better-than-expected pace of recovery, the promising Q2FY21 corporate earnings and abundant global liquidity have boosted investor confidence. Meanwhile, the rupee lost three paise against the dollar to close at 74.18 as the dollar appreciated overseas and crude oil prices edged up. Dealers said continuing foreign inflows into the equity markets supported the Indian currency.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Booster shot Stocks at new highs again
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Raisin prices go up on festive demand in Maharashtra
2Gold buying estimated to fall by half in Gujarat, but to still beat jeweller expectations
3Sebi proposes extending risk management committee requirement to top 1,000 listed cos