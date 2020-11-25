  • MORE MARKET STATS

Booster shot: Markets on a high; Nifty crosses 13,000 amid high hopes of Covid-19 vaccine soon

By: |
November 25, 2020 7:45 AM

Benchmark indices scaled newer peaks on Tuesday with the Nifty ending the session above the 13,000 mark as investors bought into a range of stocks amid rising hopes a Covid-19 vaccine would soon be available.

sensex, nifty 50The impressive and better-than-expected corporate results for Q2FY21 have prompted analysts to upgrade earnings estimates.

Benchmark indices scaled newer peaks on Tuesday with the Nifty ending the session above the 13,000 mark as investors bought into a range of stocks amid rising hopes a Covid-19 vaccine would soon be available. Foreign investors have been big buyers of Indian equities having picked up $7.4 billion in November, a record high. The sentiment in stock markets across the world has been good on optimism about the vaccine.

The impressive and better-than-expected corporate results for Q2FY21 have prompted analysts to upgrade earnings estimates.

Related News

Strategists at Credit Suisse wrote: “Q2 results should dispel any remaining doubts on the weak links between the economy and the larger listed stocks”. They added even the small quantum of upgrades to FY21/22 consensus EPS is rare, and should rise further once databases are updated.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Booster shot Markets on a high Nifty crosses 13000 amid high hopes of Covid-19 vaccine soon
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Nifty crosses 13,000 mark as all benchmarks hit all-time high records
2Dow Jones hits 30,000 as Wall Street bets on 2021 bounce
3Sebi confirms ban on Karvy Stock Broking for misuse of clients’ securities; passes final order