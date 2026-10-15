Bonfiglioli Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309TN1998PLC040717 and registration number is 040717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2013.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.