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Bonfiglioli Transmissions Share Price

Sector
Power

Bonfiglioli Transmissions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 558.00-586.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Bonfiglioli Transmissions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Power Grid Corporation of India		1.76-5.27-11.31-20.32-14.447.0310.16
Adani Energy Solutions		8.991.22-18.7116.4744.4620.75-4.16
GE Vernova T&D India		-0.24-1.34-10.781.3443.12117.0799.23
ACME Solar Holdings		-0.15-0.157.0447.0750.2318.3610.64
Kalpataru Projects International		-0.11.447.8715.5211.7626.0125.85
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-1.3811.524.2536.4254.2757.3531.25
Voltamp Transformers		3.661.7414.5613.1251.93448.79
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		23.6125.743.6313.16-28.2259.8187.64
KEC International		3.05-11.46-29.01-36.28-57.74-17.94-4.76
Transrail Lighting		2.0218.97-3.47-13.78-34.94-4.53-2.74
Triveni Power Transmission		-9.74-9.74-9.74-9.74-9.74-3.36-2.03
Vikram Solar		2.4-10.22-24.29-33.99-57.87-25.6-16.26
Indo Tech Transformers		3.34-3.65-3.1589.5385.3181.4979.57
Lumino Industries		2.641.43-5.15-5.15-5.15-1.75-1.05
Oriana Power		-6.059.01-6.29-31.46-49.4362.2134.3
GK Energy		-3.94-12.03-23.04-9.6-46.55-13.46-8.31
Bajel Projects		1.14-6.19-13.03-10.26-18.98-5.88-3.57
Solarworld Energy Solutions		2.33-2.74-38.45-34.39-61.2-26.62-16.95
Jyoti Structures		3.31-1.85-20.21-29.7-38.12-11.18-10.66

Source: Dion Global

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About Bonfiglioli Transmissions

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309TN1998PLC040717 and registration number is 040717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2013.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Pisharody
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mr. Kennady V Kaippally
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gatham Anandhan Balaji
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonia Bonfiglioli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Massimo Sarti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Marco Mossuto
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rossella Schiavini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ananthanarayan Sundaresan
    Independent Director

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