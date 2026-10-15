Bonfiglioli Transmissions has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹558.00-586.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|1.76
|-5.27
|-11.31
|-20.32
|-14.44
|7.03
|10.16
|Adani Energy Solutions
|8.99
|1.22
|-18.71
|16.47
|44.46
|20.75
|-4.16
|GE Vernova T&D India
|-0.24
|-1.34
|-10.78
|1.34
|43.12
|117.07
|99.23
|ACME Solar Holdings
|-0.15
|-0.15
|7.04
|47.07
|50.23
|18.36
|10.64
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-0.1
|1.44
|7.87
|15.52
|11.76
|26.01
|25.85
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-1.38
|11.5
|24.25
|36.42
|54.27
|57.35
|31.25
|Voltamp Transformers
|3.66
|1.74
|14.56
|13.12
|51.9
|34
|48.79
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|23.61
|25.74
|3.63
|13.16
|-28.22
|59.81
|87.64
|KEC International
|3.05
|-11.46
|-29.01
|-36.28
|-57.74
|-17.94
|-4.76
|Transrail Lighting
|2.02
|18.97
|-3.47
|-13.78
|-34.94
|-4.53
|-2.74
|Triveni Power Transmission
|-9.74
|-9.74
|-9.74
|-9.74
|-9.74
|-3.36
|-2.03
|Vikram Solar
|2.4
|-10.22
|-24.29
|-33.99
|-57.87
|-25.6
|-16.26
|Indo Tech Transformers
|3.34
|-3.65
|-3.15
|89.53
|85.31
|81.49
|79.57
|Lumino Industries
|2.64
|1.43
|-5.15
|-5.15
|-5.15
|-1.75
|-1.05
|Oriana Power
|-6.05
|9.01
|-6.29
|-31.46
|-49.43
|62.21
|34.3
|GK Energy
|-3.94
|-12.03
|-23.04
|-9.6
|-46.55
|-13.46
|-8.31
|Bajel Projects
|1.14
|-6.19
|-13.03
|-10.26
|-18.98
|-5.88
|-3.57
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|2.33
|-2.74
|-38.45
|-34.39
|-61.2
|-26.62
|-16.95
|Jyoti Structures
|3.31
|-1.85
|-20.21
|-29.7
|-38.12
|-11.18
|-10.66
Source: Dion Global
Bonfiglioli Transmissions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29309TN1998PLC040717 and registration number is 040717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2013.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 125.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/12/2025.
Source: Dion Global