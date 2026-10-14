Indian bond yields surged on Wednesday, driven by higher crude oil prices and hawkish comments from the central bank. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond rose four basis points to 7.40%, the highest level in three years.

Higher oil prices continued to pressure bond yields, with crude trading near $107 per barrel before easing slightly. The yields have climbed 21 bps since the RBI’s rate hike on October 7.

“Higher crude prices and hawkish commentary from the RBI drove yields up. The 7.42% level is likely to face some resistance,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

When asked whether the Monetary Policy Committee could raise rates to defend the currency, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview with a news website on Tuesday that the central bank does not normally use monetary policy to address financial-stability risks, though the two cannot be separated. He added that monetary policy has to keep financial stability in mind while taking decisions and can also be used for this purpose.

“The RBI’s comments triggered a sharp rise in yields at the shorter end of the curve. Markets now expect a 50-basis-point rate increase at the December policy review,” said a dealer at a private sector bank. The yield on the five-year bond rose five bps to 7.13% on Wednesday.

The central bank’s remarks come after it has already announced several measures to stabilise the rupee.

Another key factor is that this week’s auction is limited to the 10-year bond, which also weighed on the market. Short positions are already being built in that segment, the dealer added. The RBI will auction Rs 34,000 crore of the 6.94% 2036 bond on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee continued to gain, supported by the RBI’s recent forex measures. The domestic currency rose as much as to 94.75 against the dollar before settling at 95.16 on Wednesday, up 13 paise from the previous close. It strengthened 1.6% over the past three sessions after a sharp recovery from 96.73, near its record low.

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Moreover, Malhotra’s comment that the RBI could announce further measures, if needed, to contain volatility added to the sentiment.

Following the measures, the rupee’s year-to-date depreciation in 2026 has narrowed to 5.9% from 7% earlier. While these measures provide near-term relief, underlying pressures—including higher oil prices, a strengthening dollar, and foreign outflows—continue to weigh on the rupee.