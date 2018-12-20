Bond yields falling but loan rates could stay high

By:- Utsav Saxena

Yields on government bonds may be heading down but loan rates are going up and could trend higher. An upward movement in lending yields — a direct result of MCLR rate hikes over the last four-five months — is seen on the Reserve Bank of India’s data for system-wide average lending and deposit rates for September and October. MCLR is marginal cost of funds-based lending rate and banks charge customers a spread over this rate.

The outcome was more visible for public sector banks which saw a spike in fresh loan rates compared to private ones, which saw a similar trend in July 2018. The gap between outstanding loan and fresh loan rates remained high at 62 basis points.

A string of banks including SBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank have hiked MCLR by 5-10 basis points in December. According to a senior SBI executive, “The current market does not necessarily call for an MCLR hike, but since we plan to make the deposit rates competitive and MCLR is based on incremental cost of funds, we had to raise it.” The executive added the primary aim of the decision is to compete with the private banks as they have been hiking deposit rates lately. Banks have been compelled to raise lending rates since deposits are growing at a much slower pace than non-food credit, albeit on a higher base. The growth in non-food bank credit rose by 14.92% year-on-year during the fortnight ended November 23. In comparison, deposits with the banking system grew 9.41% y-o-y to `118.13 lakh crore as on November 23. As per RBI data, average term deposit rates increased marginally by 3 basis points in October, a trend observed over the last six months. Term deposit rates had seen strong upward movement from November 2017 to March 2018 by 20 bps to 6.65% but were flat thereafter with a marginal 8 basis points rise until October 2018 to 6.73%. The median MCLR for one-year tenor continued to rise to 8.70%, up 20 basis points since June 2018 and 35 bps since March 2018. But private bank median MCLR has been flat for the last three months at 9.30%.

Industry experts have been pointing out that banks’ spreads on loans over deposits have expanded to a two-year high at 3.4%, led by an improvement in the current account savings account (CASA) ratio. Headline deposits for the bank grew 20.9% year-on-year this quarter. “As higher-cost deposits transmit to higher MCLR, we expect the impact on the overall cost base to fall, offset by higher yields on the larger asset base,” according to a Jefferies report. In its annual report for FY18, the RBI observed that transmission of rate changes has been slower during the year than in FY17. In its annual report for FY18, the RBI observed that transmission of rate changes has been slower during the year than in FY17. “The transmission from the policy repo rate to deposit and lending rates on fresh rupee loans slowed down during 2017-18 in comparison with the previous year, mainly due to deceleration in deposit growth and a modest revival in credit demand,” it said.