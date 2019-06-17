Bond rally may stall as investors turn jittery about govt fiscal discipline

India\u2019s bond rally is predicted to stall as investors turn jittery about the government\u2019s fiscal discipline before next month\u2019s federal budget. The 10-year yield will stay close to current levels at 6.98% by end of June, according to a Bloomberg survey, bringing an end to the slide of about 50 basis points over the past six weeks. Yields have tumbled as the Reserve Bank of India\u00a0cut interest rates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a thumping\u00a0election victory\u00a0and slowing global growth spurred a global debt rally. Bond traders have already shown signs they can be nervous about the nation\u2019s financial health. Yields jumped the most in\u00a0eight months\u00a0on Feb. 1 when the government announced plans to borrow a record 7.1 trillion rupees ($101.8 billion) in its interim budget. With economic growth and tax collections worsening, markets are worried the administration may need to seek more funding to finance a wider budget deficit \u201cIncremental economic data after February hasn\u2019t been favorable and we\u2019re keen to see whether the borrowing number is revised upwards\u201d in July\u2019s budget, said Badrish Kulhalli, head of fixed income at HDFC Life Insurance Co. in Mumbai. \u201cThe key concern for the market will be the budget and the fiscal deficit number.\u201d Market watchers are also scrutinizing technical indicators that are signaling bonds may have become too expensive after their six-week rally. \u201cWe remain cognizant of the technical signals suggesting over-bought market conditions and potential pull back in yields,\u201d said Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer for fixed income at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. \u201cA higher-than-expected supply of bonds amid declining tax revenue projections and sticky fiscal deficit may result in further steepening of the yield curve.\u201d Once bond markets have digested July\u2019s budget, there may be room for the rally to resume. Ten-year yields are poised to drop to 6.78% by the end of September, according to the Bloomberg survey of 10 traders and analysts. Here are more comments from money managers and economists: ING Group NV (Prakash Sakpal, economist) \u201cI see greater risk of an upward move in the yield, than downward\u201d Key drivers will be a potential rise in \u201cinflation, slowly but surely, and a sustained supply overhang from a large fiscal-deficit funding requirement\u201d \u201cWhile central banks elsewhere, especially those in the developed markets, are just venturing into policy easing, I believe the RBI\u2019s easing cycle is over. I expect all these factors re-asserting themselves in pressuring bond yields higher\u201d IDFC Asset Management (Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income) RBI\u2019s stance \u201cbodes well for bonds. Against this, however, fiscal risks still linger and the market will have to contend with the associated higher supply\u201d \u201cThe outlook is constructive given a global dovish policy pivot against a backdrop of slowing growth\u201d AU Small Finance Bank (Debendra Dash, head of fixed income) \u201cMost factors are positive for the bond market but there can be a lot of volatility on account of fiscal risks or a potential increase in oil prices. These are unforeseen events which can come in the way\u201d of a rally