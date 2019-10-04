Bond markets worried: 10-year yield up 24 bps since August

The bond markets are worried there could be a fiscal slippage on account of the loss in revenues from a shortfall in tax collections.
Despite a 35 bps repo rate cut in August, the yield on the benchmark yield has risen 24 basis points and closed at 6.613% on Thursday.
