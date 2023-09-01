What is the Market Cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd.? The market cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is ₹26.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is -56.96 and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is 5.36 as on .

What is the share price of Bombay Talkies Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Talkies Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on .