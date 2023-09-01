Follow Us

Bombay Talkies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOMBAY TALKIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.99 Closed
-1.96-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bombay Talkies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.99₹4.99
₹4.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.59₹6.64
₹4.99
Open Price
₹4.99
Prev. Close
₹5.09
Volume
1,055

Bombay Talkies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.99
  • R24.99
  • R34.99
  • Pivot
    4.99
  • S14.99
  • S24.99
  • S34.99

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.765.25
  • 101.745.33
  • 201.715.25
  • 501.84.94
  • 1001.844.54
  • 2004.474.14

Bombay Talkies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.420.811.01-17.1184.1384.1384.13
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Bombay Talkies Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Talkies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Bombay Talkies Ltd.

Bombay Talkies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033919 and registration number is 033919. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmesh Kotak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Munna Lodh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Ms. Harshali Bhagwan Zine
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bombay Talkies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is ₹26.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is -56.96 and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is 5.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Talkies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Talkies Ltd. is ₹4.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Talkies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Talkies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is ₹6.64 and 52-week low of Bombay Talkies Ltd. is ₹2.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

