Here's the live share price of Bombay Talkies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Talkies
|-1.64
|-18.70
|-29.08
|-35.34
|-38.27
|-16.70
|2.05
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Talkies has declined 38.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Talkies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.13
|3.12
|10
|3.17
|3.16
|20
|3.25
|3.25
|50
|3.58
|3.56
|100
|4.06
|3.96
|200
|4.6
|4.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Talkies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST IST
|Bombay Talkies - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Standalo
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Bombay Talkies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 18, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Bombay Talkies - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 18, 2026, 07:58 PM IST IST
|Bombay Talkies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Bombay Talkies Limited ('The Company') Held On May
|May 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Bombay Talkies - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting To Consider The Audited Standalone
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Talkies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033919 and registration number is 033919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Talkies is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Talkies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bombay Talkies is ₹16.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Talkies are ₹3.00 and ₹3.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Talkies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Talkies is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Talkies is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Talkies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -18.7% for the past month, -29.08% over 3 months, -38.27% over 1 year, -16.7% across 3 years, and 2.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies are -96.15 and 3.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global