What is the share price of Bombay Talkies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Talkies is ₹3.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Talkies? The Bombay Talkies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Talkies? The market cap of Bombay Talkies is ₹16.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Talkies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Talkies are ₹3.00 and ₹3.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Talkies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Talkies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Talkies is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Talkies is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Bombay Talkies performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Talkies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -18.7% for the past month, -29.08% over 3 months, -38.27% over 1 year, -16.7% across 3 years, and 2.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies are -96.15 and 3.58 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global