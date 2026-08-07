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Bombay Talkies Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOMBAY TALKIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Bombay Talkies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bombay Talkies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.00₹3.00
₹3.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹6.90
₹3.00
Open Price
₹3.00
Prev. Close
₹3.00
Volume
69

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Talkies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Talkies		-1.64-18.70-29.08-35.34-38.27-16.702.05
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Talkies has declined 38.27% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Talkies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Bombay Talkies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Talkies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.133.12
103.173.16
203.253.25
503.583.56
1004.063.96
2004.64.41

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Talkies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Talkies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bombay Talkies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:31 PM IST ISTBombay Talkies - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting To Consider The Unaudited Standalo
Jul 09, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTBombay Talkies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 18, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTBombay Talkies - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 18, 2026, 07:58 PM IST ISTBombay Talkies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of Bombay Talkies Limited ('The Company') Held On May
May 13, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTBombay Talkies - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Regarding The Board Meeting To Consider The Audited Standalone

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Talkies

Bombay Talkies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1984PLC033919 and registration number is 033919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Taniya Ravindra Kolhatkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Kotak
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gunjan Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bombay Talkies Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Talkies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Talkies is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Talkies?

The Bombay Talkies is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Talkies?

The market cap of Bombay Talkies is ₹16.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Talkies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Talkies are ₹3.00 and ₹3.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Talkies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Talkies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Talkies is ₹6.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Talkies is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Talkies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Talkies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -18.7% for the past month, -29.08% over 3 months, -38.27% over 1 year, -16.7% across 3 years, and 2.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Talkies are -96.15 and 3.58 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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