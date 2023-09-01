Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.50
|4.07
|-40.91
|-57.84
|-33.71
|564.15
|564.15
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2015PLC263148 and registration number is 263148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹105.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is 8.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹171.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹581.25 and 52-week low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹143.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.