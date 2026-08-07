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Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹38.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.30₹56.90
₹38.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹38.50

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain		4.0510.00-5.64-3.75-15.85-25.3724.44
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has declined 15.85% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.6837.31
1036.336.86
2036.3136.64
5037.2337.25
10038.4938.66
20042.2741.64

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bombay Metrics Supply Chain fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Metrics Supply Chain

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2015PLC263148 and registration number is 263148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sahil Hiten Shah
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nipul Hirji Keniya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Prateek Jaju
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Shreevallabh Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Gopal Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiten Talakchand Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Heena Hiten Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiten Sanmukhlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹38.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Metrics Supply Chain?

The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain?

The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹47.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Metrics Supply Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹56.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹33.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Metrics Supply Chain performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.0% for the past month, -5.64% over 3 months, -15.85% over 1 year, -25.37% across 3 years, and 24.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain are 28.69 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain News

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