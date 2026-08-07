Here's the live share price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Metrics Supply Chain
|4.05
|10.00
|-5.64
|-3.75
|-15.85
|-25.37
|24.44
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has declined 15.85% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.68
|37.31
|10
|36.3
|36.86
|20
|36.31
|36.64
|50
|37.23
|37.25
|100
|38.49
|38.66
|200
|42.27
|41.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.14%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bombay Metrics Supply Chain fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2015PLC263148 and registration number is 263148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 91.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹38.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹47.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Metrics Supply Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹56.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹33.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.0% for the past month, -5.64% over 3 months, -15.85% over 1 year, -25.37% across 3 years, and 24.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain are 28.69 and 2.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global