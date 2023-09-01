What is the Market Cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.? The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹105.50 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is 8.96 as on .

What is the share price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹171.35 as on .