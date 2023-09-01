Follow Us

BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹171.35 Closed
1.722.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.05₹178.95
₹171.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.80₹581.25
₹171.35
Open Price
₹172.00
Prev. Close
₹168.45
Volume
15,600

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1176.3
  • R2181.6
  • R3184.25
  • Pivot
    173.65
  • S1168.35
  • S2165.7
  • S3160.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,884.28172.59
  • 101,724.22175.33
  • 201,488.12177.52
  • 501,087.16200.48
  • 100781.89252.23
  • 200489.47280.52

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.504.07-40.91-57.84-33.71564.15564.15
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
08 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.

Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2015PLC263148 and registration number is 263148. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nipul Hirji Keniya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hiten Talakchand Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Heena Hiten Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Shreevallabh Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hiten Sanmukhlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Gopal Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹105.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is 8.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹171.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹581.25 and 52-week low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain Ltd. is ₹143.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

