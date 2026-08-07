What is the share price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹38.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Metrics Supply Chain? The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain? The market cap of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹47.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Metrics Supply Chain stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹56.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain is ₹33.30 as on .

How has the Bombay Metrics Supply Chain performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Metrics Supply Chain has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 10.0% for the past month, -5.64% over 3 months, -15.85% over 1 year, -25.37% across 3 years, and 24.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain are 28.69 and 2.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global