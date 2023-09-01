Follow Us

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Share Price

BOMBAY CYCLE & MOTOR AGENCY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹865.00 Closed
-0.32-2.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹836.35₹876.95
₹865.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹543.00₹930.70
₹865.00
Open Price
₹855.30
Prev. Close
₹867.75
Volume
598

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1882.52
  • R2900.03
  • R3923.12
  • Pivot
    859.43
  • S1841.92
  • S2818.83
  • S3801.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5687.81856.37
  • 10695.18824.93
  • 20702.97789.54
  • 50724.42758.04
  • 100672.93740.48
  • 200638.02720.48

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.5422.0619.3421.8513.8235.58-42.62
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1919PLC000557 and registration number is 000557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chakor L Doshi
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Chirag C Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok T Kukreja
    Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Vora
    Director

FAQs on Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹34.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is 11.39 and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹865.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹930.70 and 52-week low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹543.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

