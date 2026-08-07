Here's the live share price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency
|2.34
|-2.05
|-14.02
|-11.20
|-20.85
|29.24
|19.00
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has declined 20.85% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,550.16
|1,563.66
|10
|1,559.62
|1,562.85
|20
|1,567.88
|1,567.78
|50
|1,589.41
|1,595.41
|100
|1,648.45
|1,637.72
|200
|1,717.39
|1,695.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Bombay Cycle - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Bombay Cycle - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Bombay Cycle - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On Ju
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Bombay Cycle - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 07, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Bombay Cycle - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1919PLC000557 and registration number is 000557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹1,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹63.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency are ₹1,625.00 and ₹1,575.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹2,099.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹1,512.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, -20.85% over 1 year, 29.24% across 3 years, and 19.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency are 25.78 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global