What is the share price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹1,575.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency? The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency? The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹63.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency are ₹1,625.00 and ₹1,575.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹2,099.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹1,512.00 as on .

How has the Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency performed historically in terms of returns? The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, -20.85% over 1 year, 29.24% across 3 years, and 19.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency are 25.78 and 2.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global