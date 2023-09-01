Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1919PLC000557 and registration number is 000557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹34.60 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is 11.39 and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹865.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹930.70 and 52-week low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is ₹543.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.