Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOMBAY CYCLE & MOTOR AGENCY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,575.00 Closed
1.61₹ 25.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,575.00₹1,625.00
₹1,575.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,512.00₹2,099.90
₹1,575.00
Open Price
₹1,625.00
Prev. Close
₹1,550.00
Volume
81

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency		2.34-2.05-14.02-11.20-20.8529.2419.00
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has declined 20.85% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,550.161,563.66
101,559.621,562.85
201,567.881,567.78
501,589.411,595.41
1001,648.451,637.72
2001,717.391,695.52

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.96%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTBombay Cycle - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTBombay Cycle - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTBombay Cycle - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On Ju
Jul 30, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTBombay Cycle - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 07, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTBombay Cycle - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/1919 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1919PLC000557 and registration number is 000557. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Restaurants and mobile food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chakor L Doshi
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Chirag C Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Modi
    Director
  • Mrs. Devika Shah
    Director

FAQs on Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Share Price

What is the share price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹1,575.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency?

The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency?

The market cap of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹63.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency are ₹1,625.00 and ₹1,575.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹2,099.90 and 52-week low of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency is ₹1,512.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency has shown returns of 1.61% over the past day, -2.05% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, -20.85% over 1 year, 29.24% across 3 years, and 19.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency are 25.78 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency News

More Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency News
Market Pulse