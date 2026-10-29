Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27209MH2019PLC335077 and registration number is 335077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1266.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.