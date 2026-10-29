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Bombay Coated and Special Steels Share Price

Sector
Iron and Steel

Bombay Coated and Special Steels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 29, 2026 and will close on Nov 2, 2026. The price band has been set at 78.00-82.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Bombay Coated and Special Steels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aeroflex Industries		0.67-4.1210.367.99166.7647.7924.7
Shivalik Bimetal Controls		11.32-6.442.469.5711226.2240.41
Vardhman Special Steels		-7.71-19.3910.7112.079.6215.3919.29
Rudra Global Infra Products		3.860.115.39-14.62-32.4-12.24-7.53
Hisar Metal Industries		0.8-9.47-7.93-13.4-24.41-7.172.15
Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd		-4.78-4.78-13.1-6.41-35.59-30.91-19.9
Shri Kanha Stainless		4.05-7.22-5-21.54-73.86-36.06-23.54
Kalana Ispat		4.871.67-2.4-24.38-36.68-27.18-17.33

Source: Dion Global

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About Bombay Coated and Special Steels

Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27209MH2019PLC335077 and registration number is 335077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1266.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijaykumar Himatrai Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Nitin Vijaykumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Nitin Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Neelam Tater
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mihen Halani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Ostwal
    Independent Director

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