Bombay Coated and Special Steels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 29, 2026 and will close on Nov 2, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹78.00-82.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aeroflex Industries
|0.67
|-4.12
|10.3
|67.99
|166.76
|47.79
|24.7
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|11.32
|-6.4
|42.4
|69.57
|112
|26.22
|40.41
|Vardhman Special Steels
|-7.71
|-19.39
|10.71
|12.07
|9.62
|15.39
|19.29
|Rudra Global Infra Products
|3.86
|0.11
|5.39
|-14.62
|-32.4
|-12.24
|-7.53
|Hisar Metal Industries
|0.8
|-9.47
|-7.93
|-13.4
|-24.41
|-7.17
|2.15
|Aditya Ultra Steel Ltd
|-4.78
|-4.78
|-13.1
|-6.41
|-35.59
|-30.91
|-19.9
|Shri Kanha Stainless
|4.05
|-7.22
|-5
|-21.54
|-73.86
|-36.06
|-23.54
|Kalana Ispat
|4.87
|1.67
|-2.4
|-24.38
|-36.68
|-27.18
|-17.33
Source: Dion Global
Bombay Coated and Special Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27209MH2019PLC335077 and registration number is 335077. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1266.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 40.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global