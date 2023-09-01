Follow Us

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Share Price

BOMBAY BURMAH TRADING CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | NSE
₹979.50 Closed
-1.84-18.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:32 PM | IST
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹977.15₹1,005.00
₹979.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹781.05₹1,187.00
₹979.50
Open Price
₹1,002.00
Prev. Close
₹997.85
Volume
49,280

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1998.28
  • R21,015.02
  • R31,025.03
  • Pivot
    988.27
  • S1971.53
  • S2961.52
  • S3944.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5893.72989.09
  • 10898994.83
  • 20910.11,011.66
  • 50918.741,026.89
  • 100926.441,007.92
  • 200956.41983.15

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.07-12.402.5511.438.21-26.23-47.78
1.41-1.466.3818.040.7053.92256.68
-0.33-1.84-4.937.6026.21140.27107.76
2.72-0.309.1020.194.73131.09115.99
13.2510.4978.3987.8881.53303.49465.40
-1.265.1921.0225.4624.60-4.37-4.37
1.7810.0810.4512.96-3.1445.40-3.24
13.1835.6928.3531.051.6312.67-83.75
4.291.718.085.081.3338.546.08
0.91-7.929.3312.54-0.6060.03-3.51
14.4917.6329.0126.3211.2510.12-21.97
5.964.0319.7211.416.5324.1427.83
6.8814.3420.4815.01-0.66134.2516.83
3.310.65-0.64-9.8311.43-47.12-22.00

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund9,2480.181.05
Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6,0000.180.68
SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund3,8010.180.43
ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund2,1590.180.24
HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF9820.180.11
HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund6160.180.07
Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund6610.010.07
Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund1360.170.02
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF1480.020.02
HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF60.010
View All Mutual Funds

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1863 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1863PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nusli N Wadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Gauri Kirloskar
    Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Minnie Bodhanwala
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Director
  • Dr. Y S P Thorat
    Director
  • Mr. Vinesh Kumar Jairath
    Director

FAQs on Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹6,962.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is -4.15 and PB ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹979.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,187.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹781.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

