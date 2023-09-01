Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.07
|-12.40
|2.55
|11.43
|8.21
|-26.23
|-47.78
|1.41
|-1.46
|6.38
|18.04
|0.70
|53.92
|256.68
|-0.33
|-1.84
|-4.93
|7.60
|26.21
|140.27
|107.76
|2.72
|-0.30
|9.10
|20.19
|4.73
|131.09
|115.99
|13.25
|10.49
|78.39
|87.88
|81.53
|303.49
|465.40
|-1.26
|5.19
|21.02
|25.46
|24.60
|-4.37
|-4.37
|1.78
|10.08
|10.45
|12.96
|-3.14
|45.40
|-3.24
|13.18
|35.69
|28.35
|31.05
|1.63
|12.67
|-83.75
|4.29
|1.71
|8.08
|5.08
|1.33
|38.54
|6.08
|0.91
|-7.92
|9.33
|12.54
|-0.60
|60.03
|-3.51
|14.49
|17.63
|29.01
|26.32
|11.25
|10.12
|-21.97
|5.96
|4.03
|19.72
|11.41
|6.53
|24.14
|27.83
|6.88
|14.34
|20.48
|15.01
|-0.66
|134.25
|16.83
|3.31
|0.65
|-0.64
|-9.83
|11.43
|-47.12
|-22.00
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Nippon India Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|9,248
|0.18
|1.05
|Motilal Oswal Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|6,000
|0.18
|0.68
|SBI Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|3,801
|0.18
|0.43
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|2,159
|0.18
|0.24
|HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF
|982
|0.18
|0.11
|HDFC Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|616
|0.18
|0.07
|Motilal Oswal Nifty 500 Index Fund
|661
|0.01
|0.07
|Edelweiss Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund
|136
|0.17
|0.02
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE 500 ETF
|148
|0.02
|0.02
|HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF
|6
|0.01
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/1863 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1863PLC000002 and registration number is 000002. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plantations - Tea & Coffee. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 339.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹6,962.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is -4.15 and PB ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹979.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹1,187.00 and 52-week low of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹781.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.