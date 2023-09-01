What is the Market Cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.? The market cap of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹6,962.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is -4.15 and PB ratio of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is 1.73 as on .

What is the share price of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd. is ₹979.50 as on .