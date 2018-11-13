BoI Q2 loss at rs 1,156 crore as provisions jump 71%

The asset quality at the bank improved, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio falling to 16.36% from 16.66% at the end of June, and the net NPA ratio slipping to 7.64% from 8.45% a quarter ago.

Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,156 crore for the July-September quarter, against a net profit of Rs 179 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, as provisions jumped 71% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs 3,343 crore.

Net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose 15% y-o-y to Rs 2,927 crore, and the net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability ratio, stood at 2.27% in Q2, up 28 basis points (bps) on a sequential basis.

The provision coverage ratio improved to 69.12% from 66.67% at the end of June.

The bank’s domestic advances rose 10% y-o-y to Rs 3.06 lakh crore. Gross advances, however, decreased 4% y-o-y to Rs 3.76 lakh crore at the end of September 2018 on the back of the bank’s ongoing plan to rationalise overseas operation.



BoI saw total deposits decline 6% on a y-o-y basis to Rs 5.12 lakh crore. Current account savings accounts (CASA) deposits grew 4.57% y-o-y and their share in domestic deposits improved to 41.44% in September 2018 from 39.01 % in September 2017.

Slippages fell 61% on a sequential basis to Rs 2,624 crore in the quarter under review. Recoveries and upgradations during the quarter stood at Rs 2,698 crore.

Dinabandhu Mohapatra, managing director and chief executive officer, guided for improved recoveries on the back of resolutions in the cases being heard under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). “A big amount is expected from the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) and then our own OTS (one-time settlements) and asset sales to ARCs (asset reconstruction companies) and then accounts under Samadhan. Altogether, we are expecting a lot of recovery so that our net NPA comes down to 6%,” he said.

Shares of the lender ended down 4.85% at Rs 87.25 on the BSE. The results were announced after the close of trading. The bank achieved an overall credit growth of over 10%, driven largely by retail advances.