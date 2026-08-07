What is the share price of Bohra Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bohra Industries is ₹13.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Bohra Industries? The Bohra Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bohra Industries? The market cap of Bohra Industries is ₹29.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bohra Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bohra Industries are ₹14.38 and ₹13.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bohra Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bohra Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bohra Industries is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Bohra Industries is ₹12.02 as on .

How has the Bohra Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Bohra Industries has shown returns of -7.3% over the past day, -7.61% for the past month, -30.99% over 3 months, -56.61% over 1 year, -38.59% across 3 years, and 30.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bohra Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bohra Industries are -9.88 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global