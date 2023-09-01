Follow Us

Bohra Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BOHRA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bohra Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.00₹44.00
₹44.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.60₹206.90
₹44.00
Open Price
₹44.00
Prev. Close
₹44.00
Volume
1,762

Bohra Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R144
  • R244
  • R344
  • Pivot
    44
  • S144
  • S244
  • S344

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.0745.12
  • 105.9547.15
  • 205.1850.87
  • 504.7560.72
  • 1004.372.39
  • 2003.4875.78

Bohra Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.86-31.73-53.14-60.00-35.912,566.67117.28
4.476.6217.5221.842.8550.30166.82
1.82-5.7154.66100.71279.95904.62968.99
3.45-0.23-0.39-0.91-20.8590.3267.23
9.752.536.9515.15-16.00228.3059.37
8.318.666.79-6.57-30.69273.97145.26
7.835.7111.8439.1711.66178.0146.46
-0.814.6318.8621.2221.65157.0172.73
5.026.7331.9930.9220.2364.4664.46
0.22-5.630.307.5228.8490.4642.20
0.745.762.79-0.7256.491,841.222,658.13
-0.074.868.9317.3114.25232.46125.93
-3.106.7419.9649.36-13.66244.9594.90
0.81-2.57-6.53-22.1032.52641.901,062.97
-1.18-5.9410.3432.4842.52318.06182.89
-0.620.9115.1918.76-13.8386.03-49.11
8.945.84-1.7115.33-20.73188.68188.68
4.76-1.68-18.52-0.562.9291.30-30.71
-2.93-4.3836.7426.66-23.01-8.64-8.64
-3.895.4616.7613.1033.02138.5857.19

Bohra Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Bohra Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bohra Industries Ltd.

Bohra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1996PLC012912 and registration number is 012912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghuveer Singh Rathore
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Singh Kothari
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shahid Raza Rizvi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Payal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bohra Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bohra Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Bohra Industries Ltd. is ₹62.91 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bohra Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bohra Industries Ltd. is -21.23 and PB ratio of Bohra Industries Ltd. is 1.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Bohra Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bohra Industries Ltd. is ₹44.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bohra Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bohra Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bohra Industries Ltd. is ₹206.90 and 52-week low of Bohra Industries Ltd. is ₹43.60 as on Aug 31, 2023.

