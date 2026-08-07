Here's the live share price of Bohra Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bohra Industries
|-5.59
|-7.61
|-30.99
|-29.59
|-56.61
|-38.59
|30.93
|Coromandel International
|-0.21
|-0.25
|5.31
|-9.30
|-15.42
|25.51
|19.44
|The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
|1.54
|-2.85
|-8.47
|2.78
|-9.99
|21.19
|44.69
|Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation
|-0.97
|-2.44
|14.90
|42.57
|2.15
|40.83
|26.93
|Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
|2.69
|-2.80
|-0.72
|1.33
|-19.75
|18.08
|7.20
|Paradeep Phosphates
|1.44
|7.36
|17.32
|15.44
|-33.39
|31.55
|27.76
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals
|4.94
|4.29
|6.85
|11.45
|6.41
|-1.46
|7.94
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|-0.38
|-3.04
|-3.67
|-7.39
|-12.41
|3.06
|9.40
|Madhya Bharat Agro Products
|-1.32
|40.09
|37.06
|74.67
|87.78
|37.92
|85.46
|Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals
|1.50
|0.12
|-9.28
|-11.32
|-18.96
|0.65
|6.29
|Krishana Phoschem
|-2.34
|38.08
|31.28
|77.92
|74.33
|57.70
|65.72
|Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers
|0.03
|-7.53
|-13.70
|34.46
|124.09
|53.93
|58.98
|National Fertilizers
|0.62
|-3.37
|-8.71
|-11.48
|-22.49
|0.88
|3.36
|Kothari Industrial Corporation
|-3.73
|-14.48
|-15.47
|-12.53
|-12.53
|-4.36
|-2.64
|Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation
|2.00
|-1.09
|-5.43
|-7.78
|-22.35
|0.82
|2.17
|Madras Fertilizers
|-0.03
|-3.19
|-5.33
|-10.45
|-26.10
|-5.12
|16.72
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|-2.98
|-2.49
|-7.87
|-9.27
|-38.12
|13.10
|10.27
|Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
|10.29
|-2.88
|-14.35
|-21.73
|-49.87
|-7.29
|-6.03
|Aries Agro
|0.53
|-0.25
|-10.74
|3.91
|-13.17
|25.59
|14.93
|Rama Phosphates
|-4.03
|-1.36
|-12.97
|-21.49
|-15.25
|-1.91
|-2.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bohra Industries has declined 56.61% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Bohra Industries has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.43
|14.78
|10
|13.71
|14.39
|20
|13.77
|14.23
|50
|15.31
|15.07
|100
|16.71
|16.32
|200
|17.93
|18.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bohra Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bohra Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Bohra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1996PLC012912 and registration number is 012912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bohra Industries is ₹13.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bohra Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Bohra Industries is ₹29.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bohra Industries are ₹14.38 and ₹13.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bohra Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bohra Industries is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Bohra Industries is ₹12.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bohra Industries has shown returns of -7.3% over the past day, -7.61% for the past month, -30.99% over 3 months, -56.61% over 1 year, -38.59% across 3 years, and 30.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bohra Industries are -9.88 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global