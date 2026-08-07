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Bohra Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BOHRA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Bohra Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.85 Closed
-7.30₹ -1.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bohra Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.45₹14.38
₹13.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.02₹35.58
₹13.85
Open Price
₹13.52
Prev. Close
₹14.94
Volume
49,048

Source: Dion Global

Bohra Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bohra Industries		-5.59-7.61-30.99-29.59-56.61-38.5930.93
Coromandel International		-0.21-0.255.31-9.30-15.4225.5119.44
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		1.54-2.85-8.472.78-9.9921.1944.69
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-0.97-2.4414.9042.572.1540.8326.93
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		2.69-2.80-0.721.33-19.7518.087.20
Paradeep Phosphates		1.447.3617.3215.44-33.3931.5527.76
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		4.944.296.8511.456.41-1.467.94
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-0.38-3.04-3.67-7.39-12.413.069.40
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		-1.3240.0937.0674.6787.7837.9285.46
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		1.500.12-9.28-11.32-18.960.656.29
Krishana Phoschem		-2.3438.0831.2877.9274.3357.7065.72
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		0.03-7.53-13.7034.46124.0953.9358.98
National Fertilizers		0.62-3.37-8.71-11.48-22.490.883.36
Kothari Industrial Corporation		-3.73-14.48-15.47-12.53-12.53-4.36-2.64
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		2.00-1.09-5.43-7.78-22.350.822.17
Madras Fertilizers		-0.03-3.19-5.33-10.45-26.10-5.1216.72
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-2.98-2.49-7.87-9.27-38.1213.1010.27
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		10.29-2.88-14.35-21.73-49.87-7.29-6.03
Aries Agro		0.53-0.25-10.743.91-13.1725.5914.93
Rama Phosphates		-4.03-1.36-12.97-21.49-15.25-1.91-2.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bohra Industries has declined 56.61% compared to peers like Coromandel International (-15.42%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (-9.99%), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation (2.15%). From a 5 year perspective, Bohra Industries has outperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (19.44%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (44.69%).

Bohra Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bohra Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.4314.78
1013.7114.39
2013.7714.23
5015.3115.07
10016.7116.32
20017.9318.56

Source: Dion Global

Bohra Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bohra Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.40%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bohra Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Bohra Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Bohra Industries

Bohra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1996PLC012912 and registration number is 012912. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of straight mixed, compound or complex inorganic fertilizers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Agarwal
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Shubham Gaur
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vinendra Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Hada
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shankar Balachandran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Mascarenhas Anita
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bohra Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Bohra Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bohra Industries is ₹13.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bohra Industries?

The Bohra Industries is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bohra Industries?

The market cap of Bohra Industries is ₹29.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bohra Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bohra Industries are ₹14.38 and ₹13.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bohra Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bohra Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bohra Industries is ₹35.58 and 52-week low of Bohra Industries is ₹12.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bohra Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bohra Industries has shown returns of -7.3% over the past day, -7.61% for the past month, -30.99% over 3 months, -56.61% over 1 year, -38.59% across 3 years, and 30.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bohra Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bohra Industries are -9.88 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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