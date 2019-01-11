BofAML advises investors to stay away from equities in 2019; here’s what global brokerage suggests

As the domestic stock markets may see a a double-digit fall, the global brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) advised the investors not to invest in equities in 2019.

As the domestic stock markets may see a a double-digit fall, the global brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) advised the investors not to invest in equities in 2019, CNBC TV18 reported citing the foreign brokerage. Instead, the investors can park their money in bonds, Sanjay Mookim, the India equity strategist at the brokerage further told CNBC TV18. However, the markets may see correction ahead of upcoming general elections, he added.

Even as long-term growth potential for India remains intact, the global volatility including rising cost of capital may weigh on it currently, Sanjay Mookim also said. The brokerage has set a target of 11300 on the Nifty by December 2019, implying limited upside from current levels.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 250 points, Nifty below 10,750; IndusInd Bank, TCS shed up to 3%

The stock markets may fall if the incumbent BJP-led NDA government doesn’t get a clear majority, he added. Sharing his views on midcaps, he said that there could be a significant decline in the valuation of midcap stocks from now as they are still trading at eighty percent premium to the largecaps.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 65 points in early trade Friday following value-based buying in auto, oil & gas, and metal sectors amid positive trend at other Asian markets and rising rupee.

The 30-share index was trading 68.58 points, or 0.19 per cent, higher at 36,175.08. The gauge opened on a positive note and touched a high of 36,214.26 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 17.65 points, or 0.16 per cent, up at 10,839.25.

On Thursday, the Sensex settled 106.41 points, or 0.29 per cent, down at 36,106.50, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 33.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to finish at 10,821.60.