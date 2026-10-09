BofA Securities expects earnings growth across a wider range of sectors in the September quarter, with banks, energy and telecom among the main contributors. But higher funding costs, commodity inflation and weak demand for information technology services could weigh on margins, leaving performance uneven across industries.

In its October 8 report, Q2FY27 Preview: Resilient growth, BofA estimated Nifty 50 earnings would rise 17.8% year-on-year in the quarter. Discretionary businesses and materials are expected to post the fastest growth, although gains in both sectors are being amplified by company-specific factors and a low base.

“Growth breadth is expected to be wider than 1QFY27, but margins could get impacted in multiple sectors: commodity led in Autos/Industrials, liquidity mobilisation/ funding cost led in Financials/NBFCs, and demand led in IT,” BofA said.

Discretionary and materials lead, but the growth rates need context

BofA expects earnings in consumer discretionary to rise 303% year-on-year, while materials earnings are forecast to climb 279%. Metals and mining could grow 58%, followed by telecom at 39% and cement at 26%.

The brokerage cautioned that the sharp rise in discretionary earnings partly reflects lower losses at IndiGo and a substantial increase in Eternal’s profit. Materials growth, meanwhile, benefits from a low base at Grasim Industries and stronger earnings from chemicals and fibres.

BofA expects financials to deliver 18.4% earnings growth, with energy at 18%. Autos, information technology and industrials are projected to record growth of around 10% to 11%, while utilities could grow 6%.

Healthcare and consumer staples are the only Nifty sectors where BofA expects earnings to decline. Healthcare earnings are likely to be affected by negligible Revlimid revenue at Cipla and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Staples face pressure from ITC, where a sharp cigarette tax increase is expected to weigh on earnings. Excluding ITC, BofA expects staples earnings to grow 16%.

How BofA sees earnings growth across Nifty sectors

Sector Estimated earnings growth, year-on-year Consumer discretionary 303% Materials 279% Metals and mining 58% Telecom 39% Cement 26% Financials 18.4% Energy 18% Autos 11% Information technology 10% Industrials 10% Utilities 6% Healthcare -7% Consumer staples -10%

Source: BofA Securities estimates for the September quarter of FY27.

Banks face a funding-cost test despite healthy loan growth

BofA expects loan growth to remain firm, with system-wide growth reaching 20% year-on-year in September. Large private banks are expected to report sequential loan growth of 3% to 4%, excluding foreign currency non-resident bank deposits. Public sector banks could grow loans by 2% to 3%, while mid-sized banks may reach 5%.

However, higher funding costs and liquidity mobilisation could put pressure on reported net interest margins. Non-banking financial companies are also facing higher funding costs, even as credit growth remains robust. BofA said asset quality was broadly holding up, although rural and unsecured lending, including microfinance and gold loans, needed monitoring after a weaker monsoon.

“Loan growth touched 20% YoY in Sept, with large private banks expected to grow 3–4% QoQ ex-FCNR(B), PSBs 2–3% QoQ and mid-sized banks up to 5% QoQ,” BofA said.

Among large private lenders, the brokerage favours Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank. Its preferred public sector banks include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Vehicle sales are strong, but input costs could eat into margins

BofA expects the September quarter to benefit from strong domestic vehicle volumes. Commercial vehicle sales rose 36% year-on-year, passenger vehicles increased 30% and two-wheelers grew 15%. Tractors were the exception, with volumes down 4%.

The brokerage expects commodity inflation to pressure margins for commercial vehicle and tractor manufacturers. Passenger vehicle manufacturers could see sequential margin improvement of 40 to 100 basis points.

“Domestic volumes strong: CVs +36%, PVs +30%, 2Ws +15% YoY with tractors the lone laggard (-4% YoY). Commodity inflation could squeeze CV/tractor margins, while PV OEM margins expected to improve only 40–100bp QoQ,” BofA said.

Consumer durables and wires and cables are also expected to benefit from festive demand, with BofA estimating earnings growth of 22% and 21%, respectively. Capital goods companies, however, could face margin pressure despite strong order books.

IT remains a weak spot as demand challenges persist

BofA expects revenue growth among large information technology services companies to slow to 1.5% year-on-year in the September quarter, from 2% in the June quarter. Persistent demand challenges are likely to limit growth, making IT one of the weaker parts of the market’s earnings picture.

“IT stays the soft spot large-cap with revenue growth just 1.5% YoY (vs 2.0% in 1Q) as demand side challenges continue to be there,” BofA said.

The brokerage sees Mphasis, Coforge and Tech Mahindra as relatively better placed within the sector. It remains cautious on Infosys, HCL Technologies and LTM.

Within internet businesses, BofA expects Eternal to continue growing and Swiggy’s losses to narrow. Meesho’s net merchandise value growth, estimated at 22%, could moderate because of the timing of festive activity.

BofA stays constructive on the market despite sector-level risks

BofA remains positive on private banks, non-banking financial companies, autos, cement, upstream energy, regulated utilities, jewellery, quick commerce and engineering, procurement and construction contractors. It is cautious on public sector banks, insurance, steel, downstream energy, staples, telecom, healthcare, industrials and IT.

The brokerage’s view is that several risks it had previously identified are now reflected in market pricing, supporting a constructive stance on the Nifty into December 2026.

“As highlighted earlier, several flagged risks are now priced in, supporting a constructive Nifty stance into December 26,” BofA said.

The September quarter is therefore expected to bring broader earnings growth, but the strength of reported profits will not tell the whole story. Margin pressure across financials, autos and industrials, alongside weak IT demand, could leave a marked gap between revenue momentum and earnings performance across sectors.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.