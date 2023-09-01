Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.48
|-10.45
|-14.29
|-30.64
|-70.73
|-84.62
|-90.53
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1982PLC040516 and registration number is 040516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹11.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is -0.44 and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹23.80 and 52-week low of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹5.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.