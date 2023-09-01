Follow Us

BODHTREE CONSULTING LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.00 Closed
-1.15-0.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.94₹6.09
₹6.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.48₹23.80
₹6.00
Open Price
₹6.09
Prev. Close
₹6.07
Volume
11,707

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.08
  • R26.16
  • R36.23
  • Pivot
    6.01
  • S15.93
  • S25.86
  • S35.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.136.03
  • 1019.226.03
  • 2019.646.15
  • 5020.736.53
  • 10021.827.51
  • 20026.910.6

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.48-10.45-14.29-30.64-70.73-84.62-90.53
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. Share Holdings

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1982PLC040516 and registration number is 040516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Vanagapally
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. L N Rama Krishna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Katragadda Rajesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. P Subhashini
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Pattabhiraman
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Erva
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.?

The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹11.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is -0.44 and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹23.80 and 52-week low of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹5.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

