What is the share price of Bodhtree Consulting? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhtree Consulting is ₹14.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Bodhtree Consulting? The Bodhtree Consulting is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhtree Consulting? The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹24.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bodhtree Consulting? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodhtree Consulting are ₹15.50 and ₹14.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodhtree Consulting? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhtree Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹37.40 and 52-week low of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹13.05 as on .

How has the Bodhtree Consulting performed historically in terms of returns? The Bodhtree Consulting has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -17.14% for the past month, -12.7% over 3 months, -57.34% over 1 year, 51.26% across 3 years, and -12.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting are -0.96 and 0.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global