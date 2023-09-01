What is the Market Cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.? The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹11.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.? P/E ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is -0.44 and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is 0.29 as on .

What is the share price of Bodhtree Consulting Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on .