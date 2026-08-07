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Bodhtree Consulting Share Price

NSE
BSE

BODHTREE CONSULTING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Bodhtree Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.55 Closed
-0.21₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bodhtree Consulting Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.50₹15.50
₹14.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.05₹37.40
₹14.55
Open Price
₹15.50
Prev. Close
₹14.58
Volume
10,588

Source: Dion Global

Bodhtree Consulting Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bodhtree Consulting		-13.13-16.86-12.40-42.87-57.1951.43-12.14
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bodhtree Consulting has declined 57.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Bodhtree Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Bodhtree Consulting Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bodhtree Consulting Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.6716.27
1017.0816.52
2016.7416.81
5017.317.18
10016.7918.21
20022.119.93

Source: Dion Global

Bodhtree Consulting Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bodhtree Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bodhtree Consulting Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
Jul 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jul 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 03 2026.
May 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTBodhtree Consulting - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Bodhtree Consulting

Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1982PLC040516 and registration number is 040516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Vanagapally
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prashanth Mitta
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nirvigna Kotla
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sucharitha Bandugula
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ajay Kumar Giri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikshit Hemendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maruti Venkata Subbarao Poluri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Bodhtree Consulting Share Price

What is the share price of Bodhtree Consulting?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhtree Consulting is ₹14.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bodhtree Consulting?

The Bodhtree Consulting is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhtree Consulting?

The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹24.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bodhtree Consulting?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodhtree Consulting are ₹15.50 and ₹14.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodhtree Consulting?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhtree Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹37.40 and 52-week low of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹13.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bodhtree Consulting performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bodhtree Consulting has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -17.14% for the past month, -12.7% over 3 months, -57.34% over 1 year, 51.26% across 3 years, and -12.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting are -0.96 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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