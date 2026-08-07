Here's the live share price of Bodhtree Consulting along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bodhtree Consulting
|-13.13
|-16.86
|-12.40
|-42.87
|-57.19
|51.43
|-12.14
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bodhtree Consulting has declined 57.19% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Bodhtree Consulting has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.67
|16.27
|10
|17.08
|16.52
|20
|16.74
|16.81
|50
|17.3
|17.18
|100
|16.79
|18.21
|200
|22.1
|19.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bodhtree Consulting remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, August 11, 2026.
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 03 2026.
|May 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Bodhtree Consulting - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Bodhtree Consulting Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/07/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140TG1982PLC040516 and registration number is 040516. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhtree Consulting is ₹14.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bodhtree Consulting is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹24.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodhtree Consulting are ₹15.50 and ₹14.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhtree Consulting stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹37.40 and 52-week low of Bodhtree Consulting is ₹13.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bodhtree Consulting has shown returns of -0.55% over the past day, -17.14% for the past month, -12.7% over 3 months, -57.34% over 1 year, 51.26% across 3 years, and -12.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodhtree Consulting are -0.96 and 0.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global