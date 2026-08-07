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Bodhi Tree Multimedia Share Price

NSE
BSE

BODHI TREE MULTIMEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.94 Closed
9.82₹ 0.71
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bodhi Tree Multimedia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.40₹8.33
₹7.94
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.05₹10.60
₹7.94
Open Price
₹7.40
Prev. Close
₹7.23
Volume
3,52,709

Source: Dion Global

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bodhi Tree Multimedia		12.3132.3323.290-3.29-15.83-12.60
Nazara Technologies		3.3816.2827.8828.441.1927.0510.16
7Seas Entertainment		-0.776.49-5.734.739.0051.0431.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has declined 3.29% compared to peers like Nazara Technologies (1.19%), 7Seas Entertainment (9.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has underperformed peers relative to Nazara Technologies (10.16%) and 7Seas Entertainment (31.92%).

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.566.62
106.466.55
206.326.44
506.336.39
1006.416.59
2007.277.15

Source: Dion Global

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bodhi Tree Multimedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.86%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bodhi Tree Multimedia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 02:05 PM IST ISTBodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTBodhi Tree Multimed - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 24, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTBodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jun 12, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTBodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 09, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTBodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Bodhi Tree Multimedia

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22211MH2013PLC245208 and registration number is 245208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mautik Ajit Tolia
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sukesh Devdas Motwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Nutan Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Kanodia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Suneel Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bodhi Tree Multimedia Share Price

What is the share price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹7.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bodhi Tree Multimedia?

The Bodhi Tree Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia?

The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹143.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bodhi Tree Multimedia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia are ₹8.33 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhi Tree Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹10.60 and 52-week low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹5.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bodhi Tree Multimedia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bodhi Tree Multimedia has shown returns of 9.82% over the past day, 32.33% for the past month, 23.29% over 3 months, -3.29% over 1 year, -15.83% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia are 18.34 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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