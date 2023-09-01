Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BODHI TREE MULTIMEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹145.95 Closed
4.626.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.10₹146.40
₹145.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.90₹209.00
₹145.95
Open Price
₹145.80
Prev. Close
₹139.50
Volume
1,748

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.17
  • R2149.93
  • R3153.47
  • Pivot
    144.63
  • S1142.87
  • S2139.33
  • S3137.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.21142.06
  • 1065.22141.57
  • 2060.52140.15
  • 5046.4141.86
  • 10035.01145.44
  • 20029.05134.01

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.139.74-8.41-14.27275.19778.76778.76
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. Share Holdings

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingIncrease in Authorised Capital
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue

About Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22211MH2013PLC245208 and registration number is 245208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mautik Ajit Tolia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sukesh Devdas Motwani
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Saloni Sunil Kapadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Uma Chidambaram Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nutan Jha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.?

The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹182.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is 9.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹145.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹38.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data