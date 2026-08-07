What is the share price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹7.94 as on .

What kind of stock is Bodhi Tree Multimedia? The Bodhi Tree Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia? The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹143.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bodhi Tree Multimedia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia are ₹8.33 and ₹7.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhi Tree Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹10.60 and 52-week low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹5.05 as on .

How has the Bodhi Tree Multimedia performed historically in terms of returns? The Bodhi Tree Multimedia has shown returns of 9.82% over the past day, 32.33% for the past month, 23.29% over 3 months, -3.29% over 1 year, -15.83% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia are 18.34 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global