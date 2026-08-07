Here's the live share price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bodhi Tree Multimedia
|12.31
|32.33
|23.29
|0
|-3.29
|-15.83
|-12.60
|Nazara Technologies
|3.38
|16.28
|27.88
|28.44
|1.19
|27.05
|10.16
|7Seas Entertainment
|-0.77
|6.49
|-5.73
|4.73
|9.00
|51.04
|31.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has declined 3.29% compared to peers like Nazara Technologies (1.19%), 7Seas Entertainment (9.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Bodhi Tree Multimedia has underperformed peers relative to Nazara Technologies (10.16%) and 7Seas Entertainment (31.92%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.56
|6.62
|10
|6.46
|6.55
|20
|6.32
|6.44
|50
|6.33
|6.39
|100
|6.41
|6.59
|200
|7.27
|7.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bodhi Tree Multimedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 8.86%, FII holding unchanged at 0.39%, and public shareholding moved up to 66.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:05 PM IST IST
|Bodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Bodhi Tree Multimed - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 24, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Bodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jun 12, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Bodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Jun 09, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Bodhi Tree Multimed - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22211MH2013PLC245208 and registration number is 245208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹7.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bodhi Tree Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹143.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bodhi Tree Multimedia are ₹8.33 and ₹7.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhi Tree Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹10.60 and 52-week low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia is ₹5.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bodhi Tree Multimedia has shown returns of 9.82% over the past day, 32.33% for the past month, 23.29% over 3 months, -3.29% over 1 year, -15.83% across 3 years, and -12.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia are 18.34 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global