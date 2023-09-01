Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Increase in Authorised Capital
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22211MH2013PLC245208 and registration number is 245208. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of television programmes or television commercials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 59.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹182.44 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is 9.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹145.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd. is ₹38.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.