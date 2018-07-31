BoB stock zooms nearly 10% on strong Q1 results

The shares of Bank of Baroda gained nearly 10% on Monday and hit a three-and-a-half-month high after the lender posted better-than-expected results in April-June quarter.

Shares of the company soared 9.92% to close at Rs 151.75 on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 10.61% to Rs 152.70. On NSE, the stock jumped 10.37% to settle at Rs 152.15.

The state-run lender’s market valuation moved up by Rs 3,624.71 crore to Rs 40,145.71 crore.

Bank of Baroda reported a more than two-fold jump in first-quarter net profit at `528.6 crore against a Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 166.4 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to investors said the bank’s key strengths include a strong liability franchise, comfortable capital position and high coverage ratio.

“Recovery from NCLT accounts will boost earnings going ahead,” the note said.

“BoB’s recent business performance broadly reflects good progress towards improving the growth trends and expected improvement in profitability of the bank. We see RoEs improve sharply from current levels in the next two years through the long-term RoEs are still uncertain as a lot is contingent on the sustainability of the changes effected by the current management,” the note added.

Siddhartha Rastogi, director of Ambit Asset Management, said this was a turnaround quarter for Bank of Baroda. And some of the initiatives like giving the mandate for the exit of AMC business, shutting down the foreign branches and subsidiaries where you have relatively poor control, exiting non-core assets, and becoming a pure play bank with a focus on distribution and net interest income is paying out.

When asked about his outlook for the stock, Rastogi said, “Their RoE is far superior to any other PSU Bank, and the stock is available at 0.9 times its book value of FY19 estimates, and hence it is a good buy. I expect the RoE to improve around 15-16% in FY 20.”