BoB, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank among top losers on Bank Nifty index, down upto 5%

The NSE Nifty Bank index (down 0.35%) traded with losses during mid-morning deals on Wednesday, with shares of Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank falling upto 5% on the National Stock Exchange. Bank of Baroda shares fell upto 4.97% to a low of Rs 133.55 per share intra-day on the NSE as investors booked profits.

Among losers on the Bank Nifty index were Axis Bank (down 2.25% at the time of reporting), ICICI Bank (down 1.68%), PNB (down 1.59%), IDFC Bank (down 1.37%) and RBL Bank (down 1.04%). Yes Bank (down 0.85%), IndusInd Bank (down 0.25%), SBI (down 0.09%) and Federal Bank (down 0.07%) shares also traded in the red.

Shares of private banks Kotak Bank (up 0.29%) and HDFC Bank (up 1.48%) were the only two gaining stocks on the Nifty Bank index. Meanwhile, the domestic equity indices — Sensex and Nifty — traded in the positive territory even as investors awaited the release of IIP and CPI data scheduled to be released after market trading hours today. The Sensex rose over 200 points to an intra-day high of 37638.16 points, while the Nifty 50 traded above the 11,300-level at 11,306.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee plunged to a fresh low of 72.92 against the US dollar, falling 22 paise during morning deals on Wednesday. The rupee, which opened at 72.75 against the greenback, slipped to a new record low of 72.9150/$, down 22 paise from its Tuesday’s close at 72.6950 vs dollar, Bloomberg data showed.