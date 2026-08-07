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BNR Udyog Share Price

NSE
BSE

BNR UDYOG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of BNR Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.98 Closed
5.18₹ 1.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BNR Udyog Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.98₹39.78
₹38.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹62.50
₹38.98
Open Price
₹39.78
Prev. Close
₹37.06
Volume
9

Source: Dion Global

BNR Udyog Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BNR Udyog		18.1217.5224.704.87-26.45-6.1716.97
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BNR Udyog has declined 26.45% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, BNR Udyog has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

BNR Udyog Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BNR Udyog Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.5436.52
1034.4735.76
2034.6435.17
5033.3234.22
10033.0934.81
20038.1538.85

Source: Dion Global

BNR Udyog Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BNR Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BNR Udyog Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTBNR Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Proposed To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTBNR Udyog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTBNR Udyog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 07, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTBNR Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTBNR Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About BNR Udyog

BNR Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018841 and registration number is 018841. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Narayan Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Rathi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. J Vikramdev Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. T Bharadwaj
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sreeram Athota
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vidya Harkut
    Independent Director

FAQs on BNR Udyog Share Price

What is the share price of BNR Udyog?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BNR Udyog is ₹38.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BNR Udyog?

The BNR Udyog is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BNR Udyog?

The market cap of BNR Udyog is ₹11.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BNR Udyog?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BNR Udyog are ₹39.78 and ₹38.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BNR Udyog?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BNR Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BNR Udyog is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of BNR Udyog is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BNR Udyog performed historically in terms of returns?

The BNR Udyog has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, 24.7% over 3 months, -26.45% over 1 year, -6.17% across 3 years, and 16.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BNR Udyog?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BNR Udyog are -21.87 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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