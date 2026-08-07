Here's the live share price of BNR Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BNR Udyog
|18.12
|17.52
|24.70
|4.87
|-26.45
|-6.17
|16.97
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BNR Udyog has declined 26.45% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, BNR Udyog has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.54
|36.52
|10
|34.47
|35.76
|20
|34.64
|35.17
|50
|33.32
|34.22
|100
|33.09
|34.81
|200
|38.15
|38.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BNR Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|BNR Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Proposed To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|BNR Udyog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|BNR Udyog - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|BNR Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|BNR Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
BNR Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018841 and registration number is 018841. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BNR Udyog is ₹38.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BNR Udyog is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BNR Udyog is ₹11.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BNR Udyog are ₹39.78 and ₹38.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BNR Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BNR Udyog is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of BNR Udyog is ₹28.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BNR Udyog has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, 24.7% over 3 months, -26.45% over 1 year, -6.17% across 3 years, and 16.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BNR Udyog are -21.87 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global