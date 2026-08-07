What is the share price of BNR Udyog? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BNR Udyog is ₹38.98 as on .

What kind of stock is BNR Udyog? The BNR Udyog is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BNR Udyog? The market cap of BNR Udyog is ₹11.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BNR Udyog? Today’s highest and lowest price of BNR Udyog are ₹39.78 and ₹38.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BNR Udyog? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BNR Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BNR Udyog is ₹62.50 and 52-week low of BNR Udyog is ₹28.00 as on .

How has the BNR Udyog performed historically in terms of returns? The BNR Udyog has shown returns of 5.18% over the past day, 17.52% for the past month, 24.7% over 3 months, -26.45% over 1 year, -6.17% across 3 years, and 16.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BNR Udyog? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BNR Udyog are -21.87 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global