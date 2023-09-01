Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.31
|1.46
|1.12
|10.34
|74.41
|126.51
|59.06
|1.47
|-0.64
|0.89
|7.87
|-10.33
|149.22
|149.22
|-0.15
|14.14
|25.21
|47.95
|59.17
|173.82
|121.88
|1.50
|1.90
|6.56
|16.01
|5.96
|138.50
|138.50
|5.63
|18.44
|35.99
|31.32
|16.49
|-6.82
|-6.82
|0.66
|-5.76
|0.55
|14.55
|14.44
|252.12
|129.93
|-0.94
|-5.40
|-11.26
|-23.43
|-32.24
|194.69
|133.52
|5.23
|18.59
|60.34
|89.11
|302.23
|794.58
|475.28
|0.63
|18.27
|42.54
|49.91
|18.74
|166.80
|22.48
|-2.68
|-2.47
|24.40
|20.68
|12.49
|120.92
|147.22
|-0.56
|6.40
|12.90
|12.09
|-4.28
|-61.58
|-47.98
|0.63
|9.72
|37.39
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|6.10
|11.22
|39.15
|38.10
|31.88
|305.96
|122.45
|-2.33
|-1.42
|-8.64
|3.94
|-22.68
|48.06
|-38.68
|-2.17
|17.80
|19.05
|13.92
|-26.11
|-95.73
|-95.73
|-5.76
|-32.86
|70.52
|71.52
|63.87
|59.08
|59.08
|5.00
|3.87
|12.26
|23.21
|-15.41
|20.88
|-77.15
|2.48
|13.86
|9.46
|-2.76
|25.48
|375.06
|-31.03
|-2.13
|2.92
|2.13
|-11.16
|-14.96
|108.34
|108.34
|0
|-9.84
|10.00
|23.32
|25.00
|83.33
|41.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BNR Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018841 and registration number is 018841. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹12.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BNR Udyog Ltd. is 2.39 and PB ratio of BNR Udyog Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹42.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BNR Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹53.39 and 52-week low of BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.