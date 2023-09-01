Follow Us

BNR UDYOG LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.47 Closed
3.591.47
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BNR Udyog Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.01₹43.00
₹42.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.20₹53.39
₹42.47
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
1,778

BNR Udyog Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.64
  • R244.82
  • R346.63
  • Pivot
    41.83
  • S140.65
  • S238.84
  • S337.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.9840.18
  • 1019.6640.09
  • 2020.2740.39
  • 5022.1740.55
  • 10025.1240.02
  • 20024.7737.36

BNR Udyog Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.311.461.1210.3474.41126.5159.06
1.47-0.640.897.87-10.33149.22149.22
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.639.7237.3945.4445.4445.4445.44
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03

BNR Udyog Ltd. Share Holdings

BNR Udyog Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BNR Udyog Ltd.

BNR Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120TG1994PLC018841 and registration number is 018841. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamal Narayan Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Rathi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. J Vikramdev Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T Bharadwaj
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M Priyadarshini
    Independent Director

FAQs on BNR Udyog Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BNR Udyog Ltd.?

The market cap of BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹12.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BNR Udyog Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BNR Udyog Ltd. is 2.39 and PB ratio of BNR Udyog Ltd. is 2.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BNR Udyog Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹42.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BNR Udyog Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BNR Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹53.39 and 52-week low of BNR Udyog Ltd. is ₹18.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

