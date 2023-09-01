Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|5.00
|15.74
|27.57
|463.20
|200.37
|150.87
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|27 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Arihant Tournesol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15315MH1991PLC326590 and registration number is 061079. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹55.75 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of BN Holdings Ltd. is -81.86 and PB ratio of BN Holdings Ltd. is -100.9 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹56.32 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BN Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹56.32 and 52-week low of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.