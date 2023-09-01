What is the Market Cap of BN Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹55.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BN Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of BN Holdings Ltd. is -81.86 and PB ratio of BN Holdings Ltd. is -100.9 as on .

What is the share price of BN Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹56.32 as on .