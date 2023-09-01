Follow Us

BN Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BN HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹56.32 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BN Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.32₹56.32
₹56.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.75₹56.32
₹56.32
Open Price
₹56.32
Prev. Close
₹56.32
Volume
0

BN Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.32
  • R256.32
  • R356.32
  • Pivot
    56.32
  • S156.32
  • S256.32
  • S356.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.9455.4
  • 108.8254
  • 209.3251.27
  • 509.7842.54
  • 10010.6232.7
  • 20011.624.03

BN Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
05.0015.7427.57463.20200.37150.87
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

BN Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

BN Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
31 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
27 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BN Holdings Ltd.

Arihant Tournesol Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15315MH1991PLC326590 and registration number is 061079. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sameer Madhukar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Karthyayani Narayanan Kutty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajivkumar Kailashchandra Sethi
    Director
  • Mr. Anand Thole
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on BN Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BN Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹55.75 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BN Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BN Holdings Ltd. is -81.86 and PB ratio of BN Holdings Ltd. is -100.9 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of BN Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹56.32 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BN Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BN Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹56.32 and 52-week low of BN Holdings Ltd. is ₹7.75 as on Aug 28, 2023.

