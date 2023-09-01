Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.27
|30.78
|42.51
|28.42
|67.55
|165.59
|48.03
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
BMW Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034212 and registration number is 034212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹925.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BMW Industries Ltd. is 18.28 and PB ratio of BMW Industries Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹41.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹52.95 and 52-week low of BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹23.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.