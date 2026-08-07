What is the share price of BMW Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Industries is ₹51.70 as on .

What kind of stock is BMW Industries? The BMW Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BMW Industries? The market cap of BMW Industries is ₹1,163.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BMW Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of BMW Industries are ₹52.69 and ₹51.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMW Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Industries is ₹65.19 and 52-week low of BMW Industries is ₹26.06 as on .

How has the BMW Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The BMW Industries has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -2.51% over 3 months, 12.15% over 1 year, 7.32% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BMW Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMW Industries are 14.35 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global