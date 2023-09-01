Follow Us

BMW INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹41.10 Closed
3.681.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
BMW Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.44₹43.60
₹41.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.10₹52.95
₹41.10
Open Price
₹40.44
Prev. Close
₹39.64
Volume
6,22,375

BMW Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.12
  • R244.94
  • R346.28
  • Pivot
    41.78
  • S139.96
  • S238.62
  • S336.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.3141.48
  • 1027.3242.48
  • 2027.5441.58
  • 5027.1137.58
  • 10026.0734.88
  • 20028.0932.98

BMW Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.2730.7842.5128.4267.55165.5948.03
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

BMW Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

BMW Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Feb, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend

About BMW Industries Ltd.

BMW Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034212 and registration number is 034212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 406.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Bansal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harsh Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Parik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Priya Sharan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monika Chand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Debasish Basu
    Independent Director

FAQs on BMW Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BMW Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹925.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BMW Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BMW Industries Ltd. is 18.28 and PB ratio of BMW Industries Ltd. is 1.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BMW Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹41.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMW Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹52.95 and 52-week low of BMW Industries Ltd. is ₹23.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

