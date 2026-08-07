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BMW Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BMW INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of BMW Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹51.70 Closed
-0.52₹ -0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BMW Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.22₹52.69
₹51.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.06₹65.19
₹51.70
Open Price
₹52.69
Prev. Close
₹51.97
Volume
1,43,156

Source: Dion Global

BMW Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BMW Industries		8.09-0.94-2.5137.6112.157.327.87
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BMW Industries has gained 12.15% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, BMW Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

BMW Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BMW Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
551.1151.09
1052.9251.79
205352.89
5056.1253.22
10048.3250.42
20043.7147.85

Source: Dion Global

BMW Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BMW Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BMW Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTBMW Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 01, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTBMW Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
Aug 01, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTBMW Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 08, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTBMW Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 09:40 PM IST ISTBMW Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About BMW Industries

BMW Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034212 and registration number is 034212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 664.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ram Gopal Bansal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Harsh Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Monika Chand
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Todi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on BMW Industries Share Price

What is the share price of BMW Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Industries is ₹51.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BMW Industries?

The BMW Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BMW Industries?

The market cap of BMW Industries is ₹1,163.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BMW Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BMW Industries are ₹52.69 and ₹51.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMW Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Industries is ₹65.19 and 52-week low of BMW Industries is ₹26.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BMW Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The BMW Industries has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -2.51% over 3 months, 12.15% over 1 year, 7.32% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BMW Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMW Industries are 14.35 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BMW Industries News

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