Here's the live share price of BMW Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BMW Industries
|8.09
|-0.94
|-2.51
|37.61
|12.15
|7.32
|7.87
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BMW Industries has gained 12.15% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, BMW Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|51.11
|51.09
|10
|52.92
|51.79
|20
|53
|52.89
|50
|56.12
|53.22
|100
|48.32
|50.42
|200
|43.71
|47.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BMW Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|BMW Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|BMW Industries - Intimation Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|BMW Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|BMW Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 09:40 PM IST IST
|BMW Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
BMW Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/10/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109WB1981PLC034212 and registration number is 034212. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 664.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Industries is ₹51.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BMW Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BMW Industries is ₹1,163.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BMW Industries are ₹52.69 and ₹51.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Industries is ₹65.19 and 52-week low of BMW Industries is ₹26.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BMW Industries has shown returns of -0.52% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -2.51% over 3 months, 12.15% over 1 year, 7.32% across 3 years, and 7.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMW Industries are 14.35 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global