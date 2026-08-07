What is the share price of BMB Music & Magnetics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹6.75 as on .

What kind of stock is BMB Music & Magnetics? The BMB Music & Magnetics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BMB Music & Magnetics? The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹4.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BMB Music & Magnetics? Today’s highest and lowest price of BMB Music & Magnetics are ₹7.24 and ₹6.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMB Music & Magnetics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMB Music & Magnetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹24.10 and 52-week low of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹5.87 as on .

How has the BMB Music & Magnetics performed historically in terms of returns? The BMB Music & Magnetics has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 9.4% for the past month, -69.07% over 3 months, -69.07% over 1 year, 38.15% across 3 years, and 30.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics are 26.47 and 1.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global