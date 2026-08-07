Here's the live share price of BMB Music & Magnetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BMB Music & Magnetics
|-6.12
|9.40
|-69.07
|-69.07
|-69.07
|38.15
|30.26
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BMB Music & Magnetics has declined 69.07% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, BMB Music & Magnetics has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.86
|6.96
|10
|6.98
|7.01
|20
|7.15
|7.17
|50
|9.31
|7.33
|100
|6.21
|6.55
|200
|4.41
|5.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BMB Music & Magnetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|BMB Music & Magnetic - Notice Of AGM Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-26
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|BMB Music & Magnetic - Submission Of Electronic Copy Of Annual Report Along With Notice Of AGM Under Reg. 34 (1) Of SEBI (LOD
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|BMB Music & Magnetic - Intimation Of Book Closure
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|BMB Music & Magnetic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 19, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|BMB Music & Magnetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1991PLC014466 and registration number is 014466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of motion picture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹6.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BMB Music & Magnetics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹4.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BMB Music & Magnetics are ₹7.24 and ₹6.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMB Music & Magnetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹24.10 and 52-week low of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹5.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BMB Music & Magnetics has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 9.4% for the past month, -69.07% over 3 months, -69.07% over 1 year, 38.15% across 3 years, and 30.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics are 26.47 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global