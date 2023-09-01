What is the Market Cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.? The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹1.51 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.? P/E ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is 18.66 and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is 0.64 as on .

What is the share price of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹2.50 as on .