Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.94
|-27.33
|-24.70
|-17.22
|-14.38
|-6.02
|2.04
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1991PLC014466 and registration number is 014466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of motion picture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹1.51 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is 18.66 and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is 0.64 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹2.50 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹4.89 and 52-week low of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹2.28 as on Aug 17, 2023.