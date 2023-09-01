Follow Us

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BMB MUSIC & MAGNETICS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.55
₹2.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.28₹4.89
₹2.50
Open Price
₹2.55
Prev. Close
₹2.50
Volume
0

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.53
  • R22.57
  • R32.58
  • Pivot
    2.52
  • S12.48
  • S22.47
  • S32.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.982.54
  • 102.872.6
  • 202.52.8
  • 502.173.01
  • 1002.222.85
  • 2001.792.51

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.94-27.33-24.70-17.22-14.38-6.022.04
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. Share Holdings

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1991PLC014466 and registration number is 014466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of motion picture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kastoor Chand Bokadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Azagan Thamizmane Vadaseri Alagappa
    Director
  • Mr. Mahip Jain
    Director
  • Mrs. Sohankawar Kastoorchand Bokadia
    Director

FAQs on BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.?

The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹1.51 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is 18.66 and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is 0.64 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹2.50 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹4.89 and 52-week low of BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is ₹2.28 as on Aug 17, 2023.

