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BMB Music & Magnetics Share Price

NSE
BSE

BMB MUSIC & MAGNETICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of BMB Music & Magnetics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.75 Closed
-4.93₹ -0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BMB Music & Magnetics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.75₹7.24
₹6.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.87₹24.10
₹6.75
Open Price
₹7.24
Prev. Close
₹7.10
Volume
7

Source: Dion Global

BMB Music & Magnetics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BMB Music & Magnetics		-6.129.40-69.07-69.07-69.0738.1530.26
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BMB Music & Magnetics has declined 69.07% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, BMB Music & Magnetics has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

BMB Music & Magnetics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BMB Music & Magnetics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.866.96
106.987.01
207.157.17
509.317.33
1006.216.55
2004.415.17

Source: Dion Global

BMB Music & Magnetics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BMB Music & Magnetics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 87.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BMB Music & Magnetics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTBMB Music & Magnetic - Notice Of AGM Along With Annual Report For FY 2025-26
Jul 27, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTBMB Music & Magnetic - Submission Of Electronic Copy Of Annual Report Along With Notice Of AGM Under Reg. 34 (1) Of SEBI (LOD
Jul 25, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTBMB Music & Magnetic - Intimation Of Book Closure
Jul 25, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTBMB Music & Magnetic - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 19, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTBMB Music & Magnetic - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About BMB Music & Magnetics

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/07/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101RJ1991PLC014466 and registration number is 014466. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Production of motion picture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kastoor Chand Bokadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Azagan Thamizmane Vadaseri Alagappa
    Director
  • Mrs. Sohankawar Kastoorchand Bokadia
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahip Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on BMB Music & Magnetics Share Price

What is the share price of BMB Music & Magnetics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹6.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BMB Music & Magnetics?

The BMB Music & Magnetics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BMB Music & Magnetics?

The market cap of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹4.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BMB Music & Magnetics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BMB Music & Magnetics are ₹7.24 and ₹6.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMB Music & Magnetics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMB Music & Magnetics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹24.10 and 52-week low of BMB Music & Magnetics is ₹5.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BMB Music & Magnetics performed historically in terms of returns?

The BMB Music & Magnetics has shown returns of -4.93% over the past day, 9.4% for the past month, -69.07% over 3 months, -69.07% over 1 year, 38.15% across 3 years, and 30.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMB Music & Magnetics are 26.47 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BMB Music & Magnetics News

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