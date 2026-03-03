Here's the live share price of Bluegod Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bluegod Entertainment has gained 30.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 360.94%.
Bluegod Entertainment’s current P/E of 37.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bluegod Entertainment
|0.82
|-6.62
|13.62
|19.16
|369.79
|107.04
|31.27
|Sun TV Network
|6.36
|14.96
|14.00
|11.89
|11.23
|12.63
|4.38
|Prime Focus
|2.45
|6.36
|56.19
|92.66
|182.92
|52.39
|31.87
|Affle 3I
|-3.16
|-17.64
|-17.02
|-28.85
|-3.27
|10.21
|3.29
|PVR INOX
|-1.11
|3.56
|-9.57
|-9.29
|13.99
|-13.08
|-6.38
|Amagi Media Labs
|-1.03
|-0.22
|9.01
|9.01
|9.01
|2.92
|1.74
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.42
|2.01
|-15.61
|-27.59
|-6.76
|-25.06
|-17.64
|Tips Music
|-4.44
|0.08
|-3.85
|-6.15
|-7.55
|52.95
|63.56
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.02
|-30.39
|-28.47
|-22.88
|-9.52
|-2.84
|-7.68
|Saregama India
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-12.04
|-33.91
|-27.53
|-0.51
|22.53
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.21
|-25.08
|-39.00
|-18.16
|-17.48
|-4.34
|City Pulse Multiventures
|-2.41
|-9.08
|-4.82
|2.74
|133.13
|210.85
|216.39
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.16
|-33.94
|-12.04
|6.02
|157.56
|779.64
|282.31
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.92
|-6.79
|-20.34
|-30.03
|-20.65
|-12.18
|-19.65
|Signpost India
|2.02
|21.24
|19.86
|-8.99
|11.16
|-8.03
|-4.90
|Den Networks
|-4.27
|-5.44
|-14.56
|-25.21
|-11.67
|-3.72
|-14.37
|Balaji Telefilms
|-1.81
|12.93
|-12.06
|-3.26
|92.33
|31.56
|10.56
|Panorama Studios International
|0.54
|9.28
|-3.73
|-1.62
|-18.19
|102.50
|80.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|-3.83
|8.30
|-11.45
|-23.46
|1.62
|-5.45
|16.42
|New Delhi Television
|-1.82
|-4.81
|-5.76
|-28.75
|-13.33
|-23.14
|13.08
Over the last one year, Bluegod Entertainment has gained 369.79% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Bluegod Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.68
|3.73
|10
|3.97
|3.83
|20
|3.97
|3.95
|50
|4.3
|4.01
|100
|3.75
|3.72
|200
|2.88
|3.09
In the latest quarter, Bluegod Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Bluegod Entertainment Limited He
|Feb 28, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Intimation Of Record Date For The Rights Entitlements To Be Credited For The PurposeOf Rights Issue Of The
|Feb 28, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Bluegod EntertainmentLimited Held Today I.E. Satur
|Feb 27, 2026, 6:58 PM IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 44 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:07 AM IST
|Bluegod Ent. - Intimation Of In-Principle Approval Received From BSE Limited For Rights Issue Of Equity Shares By Bluegod Ent
Bluegod Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MP1984PLC002592 and registration number is 002592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bluegod Entertainment is ₹3.67 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bluegod Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bluegod Entertainment is ₹202.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bluegod Entertainment are ₹3.90 and ₹3.66.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bluegod Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bluegod Entertainment is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Bluegod Entertainment is ₹0.92 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Bluegod Entertainment has shown returns of -2.65% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, 15.41% over 3 months, 360.94% over 1 year, 107.04% across 3 years, and 30.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bluegod Entertainment are 37.11 and 4.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.