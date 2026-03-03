Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bluegod Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUEGOD ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Bluegod Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.67 Closed
-2.65₹ -0.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bluegod Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.66₹3.90
₹3.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.92₹5.20
₹3.67
Open Price
₹3.66
Prev. Close
₹3.77
Volume
10,40,899

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Bluegod Entertainment has gained 30.02% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 360.94%.

Bluegod Entertainment’s current P/E of 37.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Bluegod Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bluegod Entertainment		0.82-6.6213.6219.16369.79107.0431.27
Sun TV Network		6.3614.9614.0011.8911.2312.634.38
Prime Focus		2.456.3656.1992.66182.9252.3931.87
Affle 3I		-3.16-17.64-17.02-28.85-3.2710.213.29
PVR INOX		-1.113.56-9.57-9.2913.99-13.08-6.38
Amagi Media Labs		-1.03-0.229.019.019.012.921.74
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.422.01-15.61-27.59-6.76-25.06-17.64
Tips Music		-4.440.08-3.85-6.15-7.5552.9563.56
Latent View Analytics		-5.02-30.39-28.47-22.88-9.52-2.84-7.68
Saregama India		-0.88-0.43-12.04-33.91-27.53-0.5122.53
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.21-25.08-39.00-18.16-17.48-4.34
City Pulse Multiventures		-2.41-9.08-4.822.74133.13210.85216.39
Aqylon Nexus		-18.16-33.94-12.046.02157.56779.64282.31
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.92-6.79-20.34-30.03-20.65-12.18-19.65
Signpost India		2.0221.2419.86-8.9911.16-8.03-4.90
Den Networks		-4.27-5.44-14.56-25.21-11.67-3.72-14.37
Balaji Telefilms		-1.8112.93-12.06-3.2692.3331.5610.56
Panorama Studios International		0.549.28-3.73-1.62-18.19102.5080.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		-3.838.30-11.45-23.461.62-5.4516.42
New Delhi Television		-1.82-4.81-5.76-28.75-13.33-23.1413.08

Over the last one year, Bluegod Entertainment has gained 369.79% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.23%), Prime Focus (182.92%), Affle 3I (-3.27%). From a 5 year perspective, Bluegod Entertainment has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.38%) and Prime Focus (31.87%).

Bluegod Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Bluegod Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.683.73
103.973.83
203.973.95
504.34.01
1003.753.72
2002.883.09

Bluegod Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bluegod Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bluegod Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 11:17 PM ISTBluegod Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Bluegod Entertainment Limited He
Feb 28, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTBluegod Ent. - Intimation Of Record Date For The Rights Entitlements To Be Credited For The PurposeOf Rights Issue Of The
Feb 28, 2026, 10:36 PM ISTBluegod Ent. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Bluegod EntertainmentLimited Held Today I.E. Satur
Feb 27, 2026, 6:58 PM ISTBluegod Ent. - Revised Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 44 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requireme
Feb 26, 2026, 6:07 AM ISTBluegod Ent. - Intimation Of In-Principle Approval Received From BSE Limited For Rights Issue Of Equity Shares By Bluegod Ent

About Bluegod Entertainment

Bluegod Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MP1984PLC002592 and registration number is 002592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Ashokkumar Khanna
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Ms. Afsana Mirose Kherani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Saloni Mehra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Bajaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bluegod Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Bluegod Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bluegod Entertainment is ₹3.67 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bluegod Entertainment?

The Bluegod Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bluegod Entertainment?

The market cap of Bluegod Entertainment is ₹202.05 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bluegod Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bluegod Entertainment are ₹3.90 and ₹3.66.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bluegod Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bluegod Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bluegod Entertainment is ₹5.20 and 52-week low of Bluegod Entertainment is ₹0.92 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Bluegod Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bluegod Entertainment has shown returns of -2.65% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, 15.41% over 3 months, 360.94% over 1 year, 107.04% across 3 years, and 30.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bluegod Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bluegod Entertainment are 37.11 and 4.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Bluegod Entertainment News

More Bluegod Entertainment News
icon
Market Pulse