Bluechip darlings: 5 stocks including RIL, TCS in three best performing large-cap mutual fund portfolios

Top performing large-cap funds have taken huge exposures to banking, IT, NBFC and consumer sectors.

While the Sensex and Nifty have continued to scale new heights, with the 30-share index racing past 38,000 on Friday, the broader markets have not joined into the rally, affecting the performance of mutual funds. Notably, out of a sample of 30 large-cap equity schemes only ten have managed to outperform the Value Research average large-cap category over a two-year period, according to an analysis by the Financial Express. The top 5 large-cap funds have taken huge exposures to banking, IT, NBFC and consumer sectors.

Interestingly, Axis Bluechip Fund has turned out to be the best performer with one year returns of 25.41%. In the same period, Edelweiss Largecap fund has returned 21.09%. The third best performing largecap fund in the last one year has been Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund with returns of near 17%, data sourced from Value Research showed.

While the returns of these funds are indeed intriguing, there are many common well-known stocks in their portfolios. Notably, shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries finds a mention in each of their portfolios. Axis Bluechip Fund has invested about 4.43% of its entire AUM (assets under management) into the stock. The fund has an AUM of Rs 2,568 crore as of 31st July 2018. Edelweiss Largecap Fund has invested about 6.29% of its Rs 141 crore AUM, while, Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund holds 6.44% of its AUM of 132 crore in the shares.

The IT behemoths TCS and Infosys too seem to have found the favour of these fund managers, as Axis Bluechip Fund, Edelweiss Largecap Fund and Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund have an investment of (Infosys + TCS combined) 8.46%, 7.79% and 7.75% respectively.

Shares of private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank are also among the top favourites in these funds, as Axis, Edelweiss, and CanRob funds have put in 6.87%, 4.65% and 3.35% of their AUMs in the stock. Shares of infra major L&T (Larsen and Toubro) also finds a mention among the top blue chip shares held by these largecap funds. Axis Bluechip Fund, Edelweiss Largecap Fund and Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund have invested 2.51%, 4.4% and 4.7% of ther AUM into the stock.