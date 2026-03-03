Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Blue Pebble along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹129.95 Closed
-4.97₹ -6.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Blue Pebble Price Performance

₹129.95₹139.00
₹129.95
₹88.00₹240.80
₹129.95
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Blue Pebble has declined 9.06% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.51%.

Blue Pebble’s current P/E of 25.90x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Blue Pebble Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Pebble		-12.79-12.4928.60-28.78-36.95-14.64-9.06
Crisil		-4.24-10.47-3.05-14.68-2.988.3617.56
Central Depository Services (India)		-7.28-8.54-20.78-19.1211.2434.9531.76
Urban Company		-5.66-16.85-20.90-38.24-38.24-14.84-9.19
International Gemmological Institute (India)		-1.30-2.50-0.58-6.41-11.07-11.58-7.12
Indegene		0.03-4.00-9.59-13.21-9.26-5.62-3.41
WeWork India Management		-6.90-17.41-19.79-23.69-23.69-8.62-5.26
CMS Info Systems		-2.82-6.37-15.28-27.34-32.401.194.82
SIS		3.64-10.88-7.34-18.12-3.35-5.56-6.66
PDS		-4.02-14.70-15.13-8.02-29.96-3.4018.07
Quess Corp		-4.06-9.29-7.54-28.98-67.16-19.26-23.58
TeamLease Services		-5.11-16.24-25.86-35.89-38.68-22.49-19.26
Updater Services		-0.791.97-14.16-39.34-47.64-18.62-11.63
Krystal Integrated Services		-3.88-1.6210.01-13.2741.58-5.54-3.36
Kapston Services		1.520.9632.2464.8987.6777.5048.29
Bluspring Enterprises		-8.90-16.93-26.95-36.28-40.41-15.85-9.84
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-5.365.94-13.6340.77103.663.962.36
Radiant Cash Management Services		-3.82-21.61-32.71-37.28-40.95-28.49-19.37
NDL Ventures		-4.2017.6912.4522.4326.11-3.30-25.06
Trident Techlabs		17.92-15.50-39.53-67.14-73.7724.4814.04

Over the last one year, Blue Pebble has declined 36.95% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Pebble has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).

Blue Pebble Financials

Blue Pebble Stock Technicals

5150.35144.7
10152.34147.83
20150.31147.66
50136.59141.89
100137.82144.92
200161.5164.05

Blue Pebble Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Pebble remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Blue Pebble

Blue Pebble Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH2017PLC299497 and registration number is 299497. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 45.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nalin Gagrani
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Manoj Bhushan Tiwari
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Karuna Nalin Gagrani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhukar Rama Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Mahendra Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Blue Pebble Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Pebble?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Pebble is ₹129.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Pebble?

The Blue Pebble is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Pebble?

The market cap of Blue Pebble is ₹53.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Pebble?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Pebble are ₹139.00 and ₹129.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Pebble?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Pebble stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Pebble is ₹240.80 and 52-week low of Blue Pebble is ₹88.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Blue Pebble performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Pebble has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -14.51% for the past month, 16.18% over 3 months, -37.51% over 1 year, -14.64% across 3 years, and -9.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Pebble?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Pebble are 25.90 and 1.87 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

