Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLUE PEARL TEXSPIN LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.63 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.63₹38.63
₹38.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.85₹40.66
₹38.63
Open Price
₹38.63
Prev. Close
₹38.63
Volume
0

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.63
  • R238.63
  • R338.63
  • Pivot
    38.63
  • S138.63
  • S238.63
  • S338.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.0739.32
  • 1027.8938.43
  • 2024.8135.84
  • 5017.9828.97
  • 10015.2323.27
  • 20013.7918.38

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.99-0.648.8237.96228.77157.53
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.

Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36104MH1992PLC069447 and registration number is 069447. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shrikrishna Pandey
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Savita Bhaliya
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavinkumar Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is ₹.99 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is 132.29 and PB ratio of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is -8.5 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is ₹38.63 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is ₹40.66 and 52-week low of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is ₹27.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data