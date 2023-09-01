What is the Market Cap of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.? The market cap of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is ₹.99 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.? P/E ratio of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is 132.29 and PB ratio of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is -8.5 as on .

What is the share price of Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Pearl Texspin Ltd. is ₹38.63 as on .