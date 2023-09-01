Follow Us

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹71.67 Closed
-2-1.46
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.67₹73.00
₹71.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.87₹98.93
₹71.67
Open Price
₹71.67
Prev. Close
₹73.13
Volume
12,094

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R172.56
  • R273.44
  • R373.89
  • Pivot
    72.11
  • S171.23
  • S270.78
  • S369.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.6973.97
  • 1013.9972.09
  • 2014.7368.99
  • 5014.4465.04
  • 10013.7859.53
  • 20013.6648.34

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.7510.484.73194.94461.68497.25446.68
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.714.213.937.7028.0871.77126.25
1.622.402.306.551.4753.3079.68
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0322.1853.5390.5863.98212.6175.74
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.549.2721.2459.7020.81290.90177.04

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Jun, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013135 and registration number is 013135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Kumar Bogha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sriveena Vadlamudi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. G Mani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. G N Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ram Prasad Ladi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹416.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is 284.63 and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is 33.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹71.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹98.93 and 52-week low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹11.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

