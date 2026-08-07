Here's the live share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Cloud Softech Solutions
|1.23
|-8.40
|2.92
|-9.12
|-28.74
|-13.62
|31.61
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has declined 28.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.64
|19.92
|10
|19.82
|19.96
|20
|20.44
|20.12
|50
|19.84
|20.03
|100
|19.48
|20.19
|200
|21.19
|22.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 13.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST IST
|Blue Cloud Softech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Blue Cloud Softech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Blue Cloud Softech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Blue Cloud Softech - Clarification To The Company''s Disclosure Dated 8Th July 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:19 PM IST IST
|Blue Cloud Softech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013135 and registration number is 013135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 637.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹19.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹1,486.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are ₹20.24 and ₹19.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹16.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, 2.76% over 3 months, -28.84% over 1 year, -13.67% across 3 years, and 31.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are 24.57 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global