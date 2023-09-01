Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013135 and registration number is 013135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹416.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is 284.63 and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is 33.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹71.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹98.93 and 52-week low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is ₹11.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.