What is the share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹19.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Blue Cloud Softech Solutions? The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions? The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹1,486.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are ₹20.24 and ₹19.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹16.51 as on .

How has the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, 2.76% over 3 months, -28.84% over 1 year, -13.67% across 3 years, and 31.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are 24.57 and 1.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global