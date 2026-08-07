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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUE CLOUD SOFTECH SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.74 Closed
-1.45₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.51₹20.24
₹19.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.51₹38.00
₹19.74
Open Price
₹20.05
Prev. Close
₹20.03
Volume
13,17,974

Source: Dion Global

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions		1.23-8.402.92-9.12-28.74-13.6231.61
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has declined 28.74% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.6419.92
1019.8219.96
2020.4420.12
5019.8420.03
10019.4820.19
20021.1922.18

Source: Dion Global

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 13.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 02:25 PM IST ISTBlue Cloud Softech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTBlue Cloud Softech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTBlue Cloud Softech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 10, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTBlue Cloud Softech - Clarification To The Company''s Disclosure Dated 8Th July 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
Jul 08, 2026, 02:19 PM IST ISTBlue Cloud Softech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Blue Cloud Softech Solutions

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1991PLC013135 and registration number is 013135. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 637.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 75.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Janaki Yarlagadda
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Vankineni Krishna Babu
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Janarthanan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Sandilya Telakapalli
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siva Prasad Gorthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Babu Katragadda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Kumar Nimmala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushothaman Vinayakam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹19.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Cloud Softech Solutions?

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions?

The market cap of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹1,486.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are ₹20.24 and ₹19.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is ₹16.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions has shown returns of -1.6% over the past day, -8.54% for the past month, 2.76% over 3 months, -28.84% over 1 year, -13.67% across 3 years, and 31.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are 24.57 and 1.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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