Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DN1985PLC005561 and registration number is 037514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.