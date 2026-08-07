What is the share price of Blue Chip Tex Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹124.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Blue Chip Tex Industries? The Blue Chip Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries? The market cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹24.52 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Chip Tex Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Chip Tex Industries are ₹128.90 and ₹120.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Chip Tex Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹103.90 as on .

How has the Blue Chip Tex Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Blue Chip Tex Industries has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -12.36% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and -1.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries are 130.72 and 0.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global