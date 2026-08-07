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Blue Chip Tex Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Blue Chip Tex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹124.45 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.55
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Blue Chip Tex Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹120.05₹128.90
₹124.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹103.90₹160.00
₹124.45
Open Price
₹128.90
Prev. Close
₹125.00
Volume
27

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip Tex Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Chip Tex Industries		1.300.365.20-9.79-12.36-4.07-1.16
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Blue Chip Tex Industries has declined 12.36% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Chip Tex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Blue Chip Tex Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip Tex Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.24122.36
10119.66121.45
20120.59121.18
50121.86121.65
100121.57123.31
200127.8128.21

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip Tex Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Chip Tex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Blue Chip Tex Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTBlue Chip Tex Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company F
Jul 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST ISTBlue Chip Tex Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTBlue Chip Tex Ind. - Newspaper Publication Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St Ma
May 30, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTBlue Chip Tex Ind. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTBlue Chip Tex Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Blue Chip Tex Industries

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DN1985PLC005561 and registration number is 037514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shahin N Khemani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul A Khemani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Siddharth A Khemani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abhishek S Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit P Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanya Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Blue Chip Tex Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Chip Tex Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹124.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Chip Tex Industries?

The Blue Chip Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries?

The market cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹24.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Chip Tex Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Chip Tex Industries are ₹128.90 and ₹120.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Chip Tex Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹103.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Blue Chip Tex Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Chip Tex Industries has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -12.36% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and -1.16% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries are 130.72 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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