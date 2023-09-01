Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
|2.42
|9.63
|0.39
|13.46
|-24.08
|323.89
|44.51
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Dividend
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DN1985PLC005561 and registration number is 037514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹28.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is 23.56 and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹144.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹168.70 and 52-week low of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.