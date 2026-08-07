Here's the live share price of Blue Chip Tex Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Chip Tex Industries
|1.30
|0.36
|5.20
|-9.79
|-12.36
|-4.07
|-1.16
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Blue Chip Tex Industries has declined 12.36% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Chip Tex Industries has underperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|120.24
|122.36
|10
|119.66
|121.45
|20
|120.59
|121.18
|50
|121.86
|121.65
|100
|121.57
|123.31
|200
|127.8
|128.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Blue Chip Tex Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip Tex Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company F
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:28 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip Tex Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip Tex Ind. - Newspaper Publication Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St Ma
|May 30, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip Tex Ind. - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip Tex Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DN1985PLC005561 and registration number is 037514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 219.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹124.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Chip Tex Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹24.52 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Chip Tex Industries are ₹128.90 and ₹120.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip Tex Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹160.00 and 52-week low of Blue Chip Tex Industries is ₹103.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Chip Tex Industries has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, 0.36% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -12.36% over 1 year, -4.07% across 3 years, and -1.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries are 130.72 and 0.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global