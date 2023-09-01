Follow Us

BLUE CHIP TEX INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹144.05 Closed
0.10.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹136.00₹155.00
₹144.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹168.70
₹144.05
Open Price
₹143.00
Prev. Close
₹143.90
Volume
2,919

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1154.03
  • R2164.02
  • R3173.03
  • Pivot
    145.02
  • S1135.03
  • S2126.02
  • S3116.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5137.37144.53
  • 10136.64142.83
  • 20135.95141.4
  • 50134.84139.82
  • 100134.61137.96
  • 200144.76136.58

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46
2.429.630.3913.46-24.08323.8944.51

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Dividend
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.

Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100DN1985PLC005561 and registration number is 037514. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of synthetic or artificial filament yarn, tenacity yarn whether or not textured including high tenacity yarn. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 243.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek S Kamdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul A Khemani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shahin N Khemani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit P Bajaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth A Khemani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹28.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is 23.56 and PB ratio of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹144.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹168.70 and 52-week low of Blue Chip Tex Industries Ltd. is ₹120.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

