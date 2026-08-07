Here's the live share price of Blue Chip India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Blue Chip India
|-5.13
|-16.54
|-19.57
|-31.48
|-52.05
|53.82
|39.51
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Blue Chip India has declined 52.05% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Chip India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.38
|2.34
|10
|2.5
|2.43
|20
|2.61
|2.53
|50
|2.78
|2.92
|100
|3.94
|3.8
|200
|5.94
|4.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Blue Chip India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 88.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 14/08/2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29,2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 28, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Blue Chip India - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial And Quarter Result For 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Blue Chip India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1993PLC060597 and registration number is 060597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip India is ₹2.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Chip India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Blue Chip India is ₹12.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Chip India are ₹2.22 and ₹2.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip India is ₹4.63 and 52-week low of Blue Chip India is ₹2.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Blue Chip India has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -16.54% for the past month, -19.57% over 3 months, -52.05% over 1 year, 53.82% across 3 years, and 39.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Chip India are -43.87 and -17.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global