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Blue Chip India Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLUE CHIP INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Blue Chip India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.22 Closed
-1.77₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Blue Chip India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.22₹2.22
₹2.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.26₹4.63
₹2.22
Open Price
₹2.22
Prev. Close
₹2.26
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Blue Chip India		-5.13-16.54-19.57-31.48-52.0553.8239.51
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Blue Chip India has declined 52.05% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Blue Chip India has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Blue Chip India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.382.34
102.52.43
202.612.53
502.782.92
1003.943.8
2005.944.7

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Blue Chip India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 88.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Blue Chip India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTBlue Chip India - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 14/08/2026
Jul 15, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTBlue Chip India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTBlue Chip India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29,2026
May 29, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTBlue Chip India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated May 28, 2026
May 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTBlue Chip India - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial And Quarter Result For 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Blue Chip India

Blue Chip India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1993PLC060597 and registration number is 060597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Barnwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhankar Kayal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tanmoy Ghosh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Blue Chip India Share Price

What is the share price of Blue Chip India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip India is ₹2.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Blue Chip India?

The Blue Chip India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Chip India?

The market cap of Blue Chip India is ₹12.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Blue Chip India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Blue Chip India are ₹2.22 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Chip India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip India is ₹4.63 and 52-week low of Blue Chip India is ₹2.26 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Blue Chip India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Blue Chip India has shown returns of -1.77% over the past day, -16.54% for the past month, -19.57% over 3 months, -52.05% over 1 year, 53.82% across 3 years, and 39.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Blue Chip India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Blue Chip India are -43.87 and -17.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Blue Chip India News

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