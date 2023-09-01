Follow Us

Blue Chip India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLUE CHIP INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.30 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Blue Chip India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.30₹2.40
₹2.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.25₹2.40
₹2.30
Open Price
₹2.40
Prev. Close
₹2.30
Volume
2,16,447

Blue Chip India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.37
  • R22.43
  • R32.47
  • Pivot
    2.33
  • S12.27
  • S22.23
  • S32.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.392.27
  • 100.422.16
  • 200.411.92
  • 500.391.41
  • 1000.361.02
  • 2000.280.72

Blue Chip India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.5570.37475.00475.00411.114,500.001,050.00
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Blue Chip India Ltd. Share Holdings

Blue Chip India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Blue Chip India Ltd.

Blue Chip India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65991WB1993PLC060597 and registration number is 060597. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arihant Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranab Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Barnwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhankar Kayal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyamal Banerjee
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Blue Chip India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Blue Chip India Ltd.?

The market cap of Blue Chip India Ltd. is ₹12.72 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Blue Chip India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Blue Chip India Ltd. is -5.93 and PB ratio of Blue Chip India Ltd. is 2.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Blue Chip India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Blue Chip India Ltd. is ₹2.30 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Blue Chip India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Blue Chip India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Blue Chip India Ltd. is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Blue Chip India Ltd. is ₹.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

