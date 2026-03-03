Facebook Pixel Code
BLT Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLT LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of BLT Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.45 Closed
-1.49₹ -0.55
As on Feb 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BLT Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.95₹36.45
₹36.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.50₹100.26
₹36.45
Open Price
₹34.08
Prev. Close
₹37.00
Volume
30,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BLT Logistics has declined 17.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.83%.

BLT Logistics’s current P/E of 3.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BLT Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BLT Logistics		5.32-14.19-15.23-39.85-61.83-27.46-17.52
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91

Over the last one year, BLT Logistics has declined 61.83% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, BLT Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

BLT Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BLT Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.9836.57
1037.2837.35
2040.3339.21
5042.4743.36
10049.650.37
20027.330

BLT Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BLT Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 7.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BLT Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 10:09 PM ISTBLT Logistics - Intimation Of Incorporation Of BLT Renewable Energy Private Limited
Feb 11, 2026, 9:47 PM ISTBLT Logistics - Clarification And Submission Of Revised Intimation- Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 06Th Februar
Feb 06, 2026, 11:09 PM ISTBLT Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th February, 2026
Jan 08, 2026, 6:00 AM ISTBLT Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Nov 12, 2025, 10:04 PM ISTBLT Logistics - Non-Applicablity Of Regulation 23 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015

About BLT Logistics

BLT Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000DL2011PLC224622 and registration number is 224622. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Krishan Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Rajni Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on BLT Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of BLT Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLT Logistics is ₹36.45 as on Feb 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is BLT Logistics?

The BLT Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLT Logistics?

The market cap of BLT Logistics is ₹17.48 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BLT Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BLT Logistics are ₹36.45 and ₹33.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLT Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLT Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLT Logistics is ₹100.26 and 52-week low of BLT Logistics is ₹33.50 as on Feb 27, 2026.

How has the BLT Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The BLT Logistics has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -14.19% for the past month, -15.23% over 3 months, -61.83% over 1 year, -27.46% across 3 years, and -17.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLT Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLT Logistics are 3.92 and 0.93 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

BLT Logistics News

