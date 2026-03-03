Here's the live share price of BLT Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BLT Logistics has declined 17.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.83%.
BLT Logistics’s current P/E of 3.92x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BLT Logistics
|5.32
|-14.19
|-15.23
|-39.85
|-61.83
|-27.46
|-17.52
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, BLT Logistics has declined 61.83% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, BLT Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.98
|36.57
|10
|37.28
|37.35
|20
|40.33
|39.21
|50
|42.47
|43.36
|100
|49.6
|50.37
|200
|27.33
|0
In the latest quarter, BLT Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 7.47%, and public shareholding moved down to 18.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 10:09 PM IST
|BLT Logistics - Intimation Of Incorporation Of BLT Renewable Energy Private Limited
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:47 PM IST
|BLT Logistics - Clarification And Submission Of Revised Intimation- Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 06Th Februar
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
|BLT Logistics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 06Th February, 2026
|Jan 08, 2026, 6:00 AM IST
|BLT Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Nov 12, 2025, 10:04 PM IST
|BLT Logistics - Non-Applicablity Of Regulation 23 Of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015
BLT Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63000DL2011PLC224622 and registration number is 224622. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLT Logistics is ₹36.45 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The BLT Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BLT Logistics is ₹17.48 Cr as on Feb 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BLT Logistics are ₹36.45 and ₹33.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLT Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLT Logistics is ₹100.26 and 52-week low of BLT Logistics is ₹33.50 as on Feb 27, 2026.
The BLT Logistics has shown returns of -1.49% over the past day, -14.19% for the past month, -15.23% over 3 months, -61.83% over 1 year, -27.46% across 3 years, and -17.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLT Logistics are 3.92 and 0.93 on Feb 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.