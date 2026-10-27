BLS Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 27, 2026 and will close on Oct 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹142.00-150.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Supreme Petrochem
|-6.87
|-17.97
|-6.77
|-8.16
|-11.11
|8.57
|17.36
|Rain Industries
|-8.08
|-4.39
|-7.93
|57.2
|57.75
|10.69
|-1.49
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|-5.07
|-5.92
|-22.62
|-17.89
|-23.25
|12.37
|5.12
|Chemplast Sanmar
|-8.48
|-2.86
|-8.07
|-19.6
|-52.5
|-24.42
|-22.06
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|-8.99
|-14.74
|-6.65
|10.74
|6.23
|7.46
|-2.21
|NOCIL
|-9.36
|-17.3
|-11.14
|-21.45
|-22.5
|-12.65
|-11.27
|Manali Petrochemicals
|-10.7
|-11.06
|8.93
|33.17
|-1.67
|1.51
|-8.19
|Platinum Industries
|-0.88
|9.78
|-5.91
|-1.58
|-17.27
|0.73
|0.43
|Kothari Petrochemicals
|-6.69
|-18.27
|-21.42
|-20.57
|-24.83
|-5.75
|17.45
|Shri Jagdamba Polymers
|-1.79
|-0.75
|-13.18
|-13.18
|-13.18
|-4.6
|-2.79
|Signet Industries
|-7.7
|-20.31
|20.18
|9.58
|-4.61
|-6.79
|5.65
|Aeron Composite
|-8.54
|-11.24
|-5.18
|-26.58
|-32.46
|-21.91
|-13.79
|ARC Insulation & Insulators
|-13.45
|-18.84
|-28.42
|-59.55
|-72.76
|-42.13
|-27.97
|Ahimsa Industries
|-0.19
|-0.58
|-0.58
|-0.96
|7.74
|18.44
|4.16
Source: Dion Global
BLS Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24111DL1991PLC042745 and registration number is 042745. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global