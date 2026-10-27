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BLS Polymers Share Price

Sector
Petrochemicals

BLS Polymers has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 27, 2026 and will close on Oct 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 142.00-150.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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BLS Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

BLS Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Supreme Petrochem		-6.87-17.97-6.77-8.16-11.118.5717.36
Rain Industries		-8.08-4.39-7.9357.257.7510.69-1.49
Styrenix Performance Materials		-5.07-5.92-22.62-17.89-23.2512.375.12
Chemplast Sanmar		-8.48-2.86-8.07-19.6-52.5-24.42-22.06
Bhansali Engineering Polymers		-8.99-14.74-6.6510.746.237.46-2.21
NOCIL		-9.36-17.3-11.14-21.45-22.5-12.65-11.27
Manali Petrochemicals		-10.7-11.068.9333.17-1.671.51-8.19
Platinum Industries		-0.889.78-5.91-1.58-17.270.730.43
Kothari Petrochemicals		-6.69-18.27-21.42-20.57-24.83-5.7517.45
Shri Jagdamba Polymers		-1.79-0.75-13.18-13.18-13.18-4.6-2.79
Signet Industries		-7.7-20.3120.189.58-4.61-6.795.65
Aeron Composite		-8.54-11.24-5.18-26.58-32.46-21.91-13.79
ARC Insulation & Insulators		-13.45-18.84-28.42-59.55-72.76-42.13-27.97
Ahimsa Industries		-0.19-0.58-0.58-0.967.7418.444.16

Source: Dion Global

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About BLS Polymers

BLS Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24111DL1991PLC042745 and registration number is 042745. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Karan Aggarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shivani Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Verma
    Independent Director

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