BLS Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24111DL1991PLC042745 and registration number is 042745. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Petrochemicals - Polymers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 349.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.