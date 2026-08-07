What is the share price of BLS Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS Infotech is ₹1.37 as on .

What kind of stock is BLS Infotech? The BLS Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLS Infotech? The market cap of BLS Infotech is ₹59.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BLS Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS Infotech are ₹1.42 and ₹1.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS Infotech is ₹6.19 and 52-week low of BLS Infotech is ₹1.35 as on .

How has the BLS Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The BLS Infotech has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, -75.62% over 1 year, -29.32% across 3 years, and 48.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLS Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS Infotech are -6,850.00 and 1.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global