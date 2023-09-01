Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.11
|7.06
|-4.21
|-13.74
|-51.60
|857.89
|810.00
|-0.04
|-2.08
|1.68
|-0.20
|7.91
|50.50
|64.44
|1.58
|5.70
|9.37
|-3.58
|-1.46
|57.83
|101.34
|2.66
|4.16
|3.87
|7.65
|28.01
|71.69
|126.14
|1.48
|2.25
|2.15
|6.39
|1.33
|53.08
|79.42
|3.49
|6.53
|6.71
|11.83
|16.92
|114.35
|199.35
|3.17
|7.31
|9.47
|8.89
|16.48
|68.52
|64.40
|-2.08
|-0.96
|4.00
|25.20
|-27.51
|380.26
|524.42
|1.72
|6.11
|23.25
|18.09
|16.07
|115.94
|95.13
|-0.31
|1.40
|-4.67
|17.46
|-19.23
|564.16
|403.17
|8.20
|15.69
|7.40
|13.40
|63.35
|477.41
|563.93
|4.56
|7.01
|14.57
|30.80
|33.35
|39.25
|0.76
|3.55
|12.39
|19.29
|26.51
|55.41
|187.62
|293.22
|4.72
|9.94
|9.03
|42.28
|110.56
|1,356.82
|1,043.95
|7.93
|17.39
|25.04
|80.27
|105.41
|343.67
|132.81
|2.10
|-0.53
|5.34
|35.09
|91.70
|351.26
|300.38
|9.06
|22.20
|53.56
|90.62
|64.01
|212.67
|75.77
|-2.79
|-18.85
|24.65
|46.44
|34.27
|344.70
|2,286.70
|3.96
|8.70
|37.37
|85.50
|130.90
|208.46
|59.42
|5.96
|9.71
|21.73
|60.35
|21.30
|292.48
|178.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
BLS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007WB1985PLC038686 and registration number is 038686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹79.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BLS Infotech Ltd. is 18200.0 and PB ratio of BLS Infotech Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹4.00 and 52-week low of BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.