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BLS Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLS INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of BLS Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.37 Closed
-3.52₹ -0.05
As on Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BLS Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.35₹1.42
₹1.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹6.19
₹1.37
Open Price
₹1.42
Prev. Close
₹1.42
Volume
2,29,471

Source: Dion Global

BLS Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BLS Infotech		0-6.8-15.43-50.9-75.62-29.3248.45
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.4-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.8-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.4-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.114.0913.931.7911.1911.75.1
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.9-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.621.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.19.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.7
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.82.2219.72-8.4-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.4
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.3-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.3
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.218.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.2-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BLS Infotech has declined 75.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, BLS Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

BLS Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BLS Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.451.44
101.511.52
201.641.72
502.42.21
1002.772.61
2003.152.8

Source: Dion Global

BLS Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BLS Infotech saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BLS Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 23, 2026, 08:00 PM IST ISTBLS Infotech - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Jun 11, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTBLS Infotech - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Jun 11, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTBLS Infotech - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 10, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTBLS Infotech - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4)
May 30, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTBLS Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About BLS Infotech

BLS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007WB1985PLC038686 and registration number is 038686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anirudh Rathi
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bibhas Bera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Sushil Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vidhi Vikas Pavan Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipson Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rawka
    Independent Director

FAQs on BLS Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of BLS Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS Infotech is ₹1.37 as on Feb 24, 2025.

What kind of stock is BLS Infotech?

The BLS Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLS Infotech?

The market cap of BLS Infotech is ₹59.96 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of BLS Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS Infotech are ₹1.42 and ₹1.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS Infotech is ₹6.19 and 52-week low of BLS Infotech is ₹1.35 as on Feb 24, 2025.

How has the BLS Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The BLS Infotech has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, -75.62% over 1 year, -29.32% across 3 years, and 48.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLS Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS Infotech are -6,850.00 and 1.47 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

BLS Infotech News

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