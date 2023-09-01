Follow Us

BLS INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.82 Closed
-0.55-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BLS Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.84
₹1.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.32₹4.00
₹1.82
Open Price
₹1.83
Prev. Close
₹1.83
Volume
5,27,754

BLS Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.84
  • R21.86
  • R31.88
  • Pivot
    1.82
  • S11.8
  • S21.78
  • S31.76

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.931.82
  • 102.921.8
  • 202.971.78
  • 503.351.81
  • 1003.821.94
  • 2003.962.24

BLS Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.117.06-4.21-13.74-51.60857.89810.00
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

BLS Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

BLS Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About BLS Infotech Ltd.

BLS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007WB1985PLC038686 and registration number is 038686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil K Saraogi
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Harshita Saraogi
    Woman Director
  • Mr. A Dhanania
    Director
  • Mr. Bibhas Bera
    Director

FAQs on BLS Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BLS Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹79.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BLS Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BLS Infotech Ltd. is 18200.0 and PB ratio of BLS Infotech Ltd. is 1.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BLS Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLS Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹4.00 and 52-week low of BLS Infotech Ltd. is ₹1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

