Here's the live share price of BLS Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BLS Infotech
|0
|-6.8
|-15.43
|-50.9
|-75.62
|-29.32
|48.45
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.4
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.8
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.4
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.1
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.7
|5.1
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.9
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.6
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.1
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.7
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.8
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.4
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.4
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.3
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.3
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.2
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.2
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BLS Infotech has declined 75.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, BLS Infotech has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.45
|1.44
|10
|1.51
|1.52
|20
|1.64
|1.72
|50
|2.4
|2.21
|100
|2.77
|2.61
|200
|3.15
|2.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BLS Infotech saw a drop in promoter holding to 59.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 23, 2026, 08:00 PM IST IST
|BLS Infotech - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Jun 11, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|BLS Infotech - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Jun 11, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|BLS Infotech - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 10, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|BLS Infotech - Declaration Under Regulation 31(4)
|May 30, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|BLS Infotech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
BLS Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L30007WB1985PLC038686 and registration number is 038686. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 43.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLS Infotech is ₹1.37 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The BLS Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BLS Infotech is ₹59.96 Cr as on Feb 24, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BLS Infotech are ₹1.42 and ₹1.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLS Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLS Infotech is ₹6.19 and 52-week low of BLS Infotech is ₹1.35 as on Feb 24, 2025.
The BLS Infotech has shown returns of -3.52% over the past day, -6.8% for the past month, -15.43% over 3 months, -75.62% over 1 year, -29.32% across 3 years, and 48.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLS Infotech are -6,850.00 and 1.47 on Feb 24, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global