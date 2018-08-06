Blockbuster listing: HDFC AMC shares list at Rs 1,835, 67% premium to issue price

HDFC AMC shares debuted on the BSE at Rs 1,739, a premium of more than 58% as compared to issue price.

Blockbuster listing: HDFC AMC shares listed at a premium of more than 65% after a blockbuster IPO. HDFC AMC shares debuted on the BSE at Rs 1,739, and on the NSE at Rs 1,725. Soon, the shares surged to intra-day high of Rs 1,835, implying a premium of more than 68% on NSE. Earlier, the issue being subscribed 83 times with stellar response from HNIs and QIBs. The portion pertaining to qualified institutional investors was subscribed by 192.26 times during July 25-27.

Analysts had expected a premium of 35-40% on listing. Rajat Sharma, Founder, Sana Securities said that the shares could debut at above Rs 1,500. On similar lines, Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at HEM Securities said that the issue could list at Rs 1,500 or 37% premium to the issue price of Rs 1,100. “We would like to advise to Hold on listing day as company being consistent & strong financial performer is expected to gain with wider penetration of mutual fund industry in Indian Savings area going forward. However If stock is available during intraday volatility somewhere below Rs 1500 on listing day then we advise to buy. In the long run, we expect 70-80% above issue price return on the stock for time period of a year or more,” Astha Jain told FE Online in a note.

Earlier, many brokerages had advised investors to subscribe to the issue for long term gains. “At upper price band of Rs 1,100 the issue is valued at FY18 P/E of 32x and 8% of AUM which we believe is justified on account of favourable view on HDFC’s brand, higher mix of high-margin equity assets than the industry average, consistent return on equity (RoE) of 40% in the recent past work in the company’s favour. We recommend “Subscribe” to the issue with a long term perspective,” Geojit said in a note.

“I believe the stock will be extremely overvalued at those levels (post listing at Rs 1,500). In fact it was slightly expensive even in the price band in which it was offered. There is a lot of frenzy around this. Use listing gains to exit if you were lucky enough to get the allotment.” Rajat Sharma of Sana Securities noted.