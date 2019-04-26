Blockbuster IPO: Neogen Chemicals issue subscribed over 40 times last day; sees stellar demand

The initial public offering (IPO) of chemical manufacturer Neogen Chemicals has seen a blockbuster demand as it was subscribed 40.76 times at the close of the last day of bidding. The issue got bids for 17,49,57,510 shares as against the total issue size of 43,29,038 shares, NSE data till 5 pm showed on Friday. The offering was subscribed 2.02 times on Thursday. The IPO offered shares in the price range fixed at Rs 212-215 per share to different category of the investors. The Neogen issue includes a fresh issue of up to Rs 70 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 29,00,000 equity shares. It also comprises anchor portion of 18,46,715 equity shares. The public offering had opened for bidding on Wednesday. Also read: Uber may not reach $100 billion valuation with target share price of $44-$50 for IPO The minimum bid for the issue had been fixed at 65 shares and thereafter in multiples of the number. The book-running lead managers to the offer are Inga Advisors Pvt Ltd and Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd. The shares would be listed both on the BSE and NSE. Also read: Crypto currency is \u2018ponzi scheme\u2019, should be banned in India: Govt official The company after its inception in the year 1991 has come a long way to become a leading manufacturer of bromine speciality chemicals in the country. The firm, which began its operations in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, is a major producer of bromine and lithium-based derivatives. According to brokerage firm Choice Broking, the company stock is fully priced and is valued at P\/E multiples of 32.2 times and 26 times, respectively, based on FY19E and FY20E EPS. However, on account of its historical growth profile, the brokerage, in its report, assigned an \u2018avoid\u2019 rating to the issue.