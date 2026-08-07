What is the share price of BLB? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLB is ₹15.99 as on .

What kind of stock is BLB? The BLB is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLB? The market cap of BLB is ₹84.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BLB? Today’s highest and lowest price of BLB are ₹16.43 and ₹15.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLB? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLB stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLB is ₹22.44 and 52-week low of BLB is ₹12.40 as on .

How has the BLB performed historically in terms of returns? The BLB has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -5.38% over 3 months, -6.82% over 1 year, -5.88% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLB? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLB are 0.00 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global