Here's the live share price of BLB along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BLB
|3.09
|-3.96
|-5.38
|10.28
|-6.82
|-5.88
|6.00
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BLB has declined 6.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, BLB has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.63
|15.58
|10
|15.81
|15.67
|20
|15.9
|15.79
|50
|16.12
|16.02
|100
|16.48
|16.11
|200
|15.95
|16.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BLB remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|BLB - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 25, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|BLB - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Outcome Of AGM
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|BLB - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:42 PM IST IST
|BLB - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|BLB - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
BLB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC354823 and registration number is 051078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLB is ₹15.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BLB is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BLB is ₹84.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BLB are ₹16.43 and ₹15.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLB stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLB is ₹22.44 and 52-week low of BLB is ₹12.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BLB has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -5.38% over 3 months, -6.82% over 1 year, -5.88% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLB are 0.00 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global