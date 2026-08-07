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BLB Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of BLB along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.99 Closed
-0.25₹ -0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BLB Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.79₹16.43
₹15.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.40₹22.44
₹15.99
Open Price
₹16.43
Prev. Close
₹16.03
Volume
2,467

Source: Dion Global

BLB Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BLB		3.09-3.96-5.3810.28-6.82-5.886.00
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BLB has declined 6.82% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, BLB has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

BLB Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BLB Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.6315.58
1015.8115.67
2015.915.79
5016.1216.02
10016.4816.11
20015.9516.14

Source: Dion Global

BLB Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BLB remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BLB Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTBLB - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 25, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTBLB - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 - Outcome Of AGM
Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTBLB - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 10:42 PM IST ISTBLB - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 10, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTBLB - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About BLB

BLB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC354823 and registration number is 051078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Brij Rattan Bagri
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshul Mehra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Rajvanshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Shrivastava
    Director

FAQs on BLB Share Price

What is the share price of BLB?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLB is ₹15.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BLB?

The BLB is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BLB?

The market cap of BLB is ₹84.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BLB?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BLB are ₹16.43 and ₹15.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLB?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLB stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLB is ₹22.44 and 52-week low of BLB is ₹12.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BLB performed historically in terms of returns?

The BLB has shown returns of -0.25% over the past day, -3.96% for the past month, -5.38% over 3 months, -6.82% over 1 year, -5.88% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BLB?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BLB are 0.00 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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