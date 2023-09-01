Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

BLB Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BLB LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹22.70 Closed
1.790.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BLB Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.40₹23.50
₹22.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.60₹38.00
₹22.70
Open Price
₹22.40
Prev. Close
₹22.30
Volume
1,43,355

BLB Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R123.33
  • R223.97
  • R324.43
  • Pivot
    22.87
  • S122.23
  • S221.77
  • S321.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.7922.12
  • 1019.9821.44
  • 2020.2320.65
  • 5020.9820
  • 10019.2220.38
  • 20021.7320.91

BLB Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.6822.5221.54-5.7710.65284.03274.59
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

BLB Ltd. Share Holdings

BLB Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BLB Ltd.

BLB Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120DL1981PLC354823 and registration number is 051078. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 354.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Brij Rattan Bagri
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anshul Mehra
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Dhwani Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keshav Chand Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sethi
    Independent Director

FAQs on BLB Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BLB Ltd.?

The market cap of BLB Ltd. is ₹120.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BLB Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BLB Ltd. is 16.81 and PB ratio of BLB Ltd. is 1.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BLB Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLB Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BLB Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BLB Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BLB Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of BLB Ltd. is ₹17.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data