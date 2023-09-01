What is the Market Cap of BLB Ltd.? The market cap of BLB Ltd. is ₹120.00 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BLB Ltd.? P/E ratio of BLB Ltd. is 16.81 and PB ratio of BLB Ltd. is 1.28 as on .

What is the share price of BLB Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BLB Ltd. is ₹22.70 as on .