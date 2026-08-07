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Black Rose Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Black Rose Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.50 Closed
1.18₹ 1.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Black Rose Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.75₹119.50
₹115.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.00₹137.95
₹115.50
Open Price
₹118.50
Prev. Close
₹114.15
Volume
4,408

Source: Dion Global

Black Rose Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Black Rose Industries		4.762.9928.0527.2216.96-6.64-9.93
Pidilite Industries		3.132.5914.5311.698.968.398.29
Apar Industries		15.2317.0429.3273.0090.4763.1590.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3.3814.0418.9528.6625.7817.4621.29
Aether Industries		2.8719.8531.0260.80112.5315.3815.42
Aarti Industries		2.514.832.836.6932.661.85-12.01
Privi Speciality Chemicals		0.34-0.643.6431.8846.1350.9716.08
Anupam Rasayan India		0.42-4.67-11.39-8.127.209.4211.28
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India		-1.94-2.06-5.197.49-12.66-1.37-0.82
Clean Science & Technology		8.15-1.02-9.20-0.49-33.59-15.87-13.08
Galaxy Surfactants		5.871.816.6910.93-15.88-7.72-8.54
Neogen Chemicals		0.383.9517.6154.2844.069.0917.74
Fineotex Chemical		5.4911.3849.5571.3574.5211.4229.16
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem		-5.0937.2524.9338.2358.070.24-3.94
Grauer & Weil (India)		-8.36-10.040.46-2.26-26.225.9016.19
Rossari Biotech		1.89-0.16-4.58-4.22-21.59-15.09-17.81
Camlin Fine Sciences		-0.98-6.47-7.26-24.87-48.20-6.29-6.65
Thirumalai Chemicals		-3.76-4.44-24.54-21.34-41.26-6.81-3.34
Paushak		11.8330.1836.3751.02-6.16-5.36-9.08
Sunshield Chemicals		2.472.6641.8942.8737.5210.0325.26

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Black Rose Industries has gained 16.96% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Black Rose Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).

Black Rose Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Black Rose Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5109.11112.17
10103.54108.99
20104.16106.8
50103.19103.05
10092.5298.61
20095.6297.47

Source: Dion Global

Black Rose Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Black Rose Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Black Rose Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTBlack Rose Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTBlack Rose Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Aug 06, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTBlack Rose Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 01, 2026, 07:49 PM IST ISTBlack Rose Ind. - Corrigendum To Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 08:55 PM IST ISTBlack Rose Ind. - Intimation Of Record Date

Source: Dion Global

About Black Rose Industries

Black Rose Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1990PLC054828 and registration number is 054828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anup Jatia
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mrs. Shruti Jatia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ambarish Daga
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Saraf
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Murarka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Poncha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Black Rose Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Black Rose Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Rose Industries is ₹115.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Black Rose Industries?

The Black Rose Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Black Rose Industries?

The market cap of Black Rose Industries is ₹589.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Black Rose Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Black Rose Industries are ₹119.50 and ₹112.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Black Rose Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Rose Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Rose Industries is ₹137.95 and 52-week low of Black Rose Industries is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Black Rose Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Black Rose Industries has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, 28.05% over 3 months, 16.96% over 1 year, -6.64% across 3 years, and -9.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries are 20.58 and 3.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Black Rose Industries News

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