BLACK ROSE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Speciality - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹145.75 Closed
-0.14-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Black Rose Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹142.05₹147.50
₹145.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹94.95₹205.00
₹145.75
Open Price
₹147.00
Prev. Close
₹145.95
Volume
21,331

Black Rose Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1148.15
  • R2150.55
  • R3153.6
  • Pivot
    145.1
  • S1142.7
  • S2139.65
  • S3137.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5182.02142.17
  • 10183.21140.37
  • 20184.22139.29
  • 50189.63138.97
  • 100185.77140.81
  • 200192.52148.5

Black Rose Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.355.010.936.00-24.1112.37230.50
-1.12-5.10-5.698.36-11.3575.38114.60
5.2710.74-8.18-4.02-8.70461.14260.47
7.252.90-4.54-8.82-40.86-6.2744.93
1.368.810.332.04-19.86-10.68-10.68
-5.62-8.999.4613.357.5927.5427.54
-1.524.19-10.3648.2230.9290.1190.11
22.3567.5686.43164.20134.44351.6482.78
-0.62-1.598.4612.49-18.3257.19108.25
9.199.034.1725.16-16.02118.77210.40
11.408.9710.4933.0913.78159.66558.09
-0.434.194.65-9.21-29.78-25.04-25.04
12.046.176.2837.081.51929.41532.53
-1.6217.2826.9133.30101.25231.92126.59
3.5911.0626.3824.16-1.06228.0247.98
4.10-0.86-3.32-10.04-29.0080.84204.08
9.7813.3016.426.04-0.78526.56132.92
-0.384.424.6516.11-1.75366.36325.79
11.157.533.0520.942.5921.0722.42
5.584.175.704.82-31.82-51.99-51.99

Black Rose Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Black Rose Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Black Rose Industries Ltd.

Black Rose Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1990PLC054828 and registration number is 054828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anup Jatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Chokhani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Basant Kumar Goenka
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Garima Tibrawalla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sujay Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Saraf
    Independent Director

FAQs on Black Rose Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹743.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is 108.41 and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Black Rose Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹145.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Black Rose Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Rose Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹205.00 and 52-week low of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹94.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

