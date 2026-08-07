Here's the live share price of Black Rose Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Black Rose Industries
|4.76
|2.99
|28.05
|27.22
|16.96
|-6.64
|-9.93
|Pidilite Industries
|3.13
|2.59
|14.53
|11.69
|8.96
|8.39
|8.29
|Apar Industries
|15.23
|17.04
|29.32
|73.00
|90.47
|63.15
|90.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3.38
|14.04
|18.95
|28.66
|25.78
|17.46
|21.29
|Aether Industries
|2.87
|19.85
|31.02
|60.80
|112.53
|15.38
|15.42
|Aarti Industries
|2.51
|4.83
|2.83
|6.69
|32.66
|1.85
|-12.01
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|0.34
|-0.64
|3.64
|31.88
|46.13
|50.97
|16.08
|Anupam Rasayan India
|0.42
|-4.67
|-11.39
|-8.12
|7.20
|9.42
|11.28
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|-1.94
|-2.06
|-5.19
|7.49
|-12.66
|-1.37
|-0.82
|Clean Science & Technology
|8.15
|-1.02
|-9.20
|-0.49
|-33.59
|-15.87
|-13.08
|Galaxy Surfactants
|5.87
|1.81
|6.69
|10.93
|-15.88
|-7.72
|-8.54
|Neogen Chemicals
|0.38
|3.95
|17.61
|54.28
|44.06
|9.09
|17.74
|Fineotex Chemical
|5.49
|11.38
|49.55
|71.35
|74.52
|11.42
|29.16
|Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem
|-5.09
|37.25
|24.93
|38.23
|58.07
|0.24
|-3.94
|Grauer & Weil (India)
|-8.36
|-10.04
|0.46
|-2.26
|-26.22
|5.90
|16.19
|Rossari Biotech
|1.89
|-0.16
|-4.58
|-4.22
|-21.59
|-15.09
|-17.81
|Camlin Fine Sciences
|-0.98
|-6.47
|-7.26
|-24.87
|-48.20
|-6.29
|-6.65
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|-3.76
|-4.44
|-24.54
|-21.34
|-41.26
|-6.81
|-3.34
|Paushak
|11.83
|30.18
|36.37
|51.02
|-6.16
|-5.36
|-9.08
|Sunshield Chemicals
|2.47
|2.66
|41.89
|42.87
|37.52
|10.03
|25.26
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Black Rose Industries has gained 16.96% compared to peers like Pidilite Industries (8.96%), Apar Industries (90.47%), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (25.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Black Rose Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pidilite Industries (8.29%) and Apar Industries (90.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|109.11
|112.17
|10
|103.54
|108.99
|20
|104.16
|106.8
|50
|103.19
|103.05
|100
|92.52
|98.61
|200
|95.62
|97.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Black Rose Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Black Rose Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Black Rose Ind. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Black Rose Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 01, 2026, 07:49 PM IST IST
|Black Rose Ind. - Corrigendum To Newspaper Publication Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 08:55 PM IST IST
|Black Rose Ind. - Intimation Of Record Date
Source: Dion Global
Black Rose Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1990PLC054828 and registration number is 054828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Rose Industries is ₹115.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Black Rose Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Black Rose Industries is ₹589.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Black Rose Industries are ₹119.50 and ₹112.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Rose Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Rose Industries is ₹137.95 and 52-week low of Black Rose Industries is ₹61.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Black Rose Industries has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, 28.05% over 3 months, 16.96% over 1 year, -6.64% across 3 years, and -9.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries are 20.58 and 3.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global