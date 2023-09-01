What is the Market Cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹743.33 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is 108.41 and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is 6.1 as on .

What is the share price of Black Rose Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹145.75 as on .