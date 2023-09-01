Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.35
|5.01
|0.93
|6.00
|-24.11
|12.37
|230.50
|-1.12
|-5.10
|-5.69
|8.36
|-11.35
|75.38
|114.60
|5.27
|10.74
|-8.18
|-4.02
|-8.70
|461.14
|260.47
|7.25
|2.90
|-4.54
|-8.82
|-40.86
|-6.27
|44.93
|1.36
|8.81
|0.33
|2.04
|-19.86
|-10.68
|-10.68
|-5.62
|-8.99
|9.46
|13.35
|7.59
|27.54
|27.54
|-1.52
|4.19
|-10.36
|48.22
|30.92
|90.11
|90.11
|22.35
|67.56
|86.43
|164.20
|134.44
|351.64
|82.78
|-0.62
|-1.59
|8.46
|12.49
|-18.32
|57.19
|108.25
|9.19
|9.03
|4.17
|25.16
|-16.02
|118.77
|210.40
|11.40
|8.97
|10.49
|33.09
|13.78
|159.66
|558.09
|-0.43
|4.19
|4.65
|-9.21
|-29.78
|-25.04
|-25.04
|12.04
|6.17
|6.28
|37.08
|1.51
|929.41
|532.53
|-1.62
|17.28
|26.91
|33.30
|101.25
|231.92
|126.59
|3.59
|11.06
|26.38
|24.16
|-1.06
|228.02
|47.98
|4.10
|-0.86
|-3.32
|-10.04
|-29.00
|80.84
|204.08
|9.78
|13.30
|16.42
|6.04
|-0.78
|526.56
|132.92
|-0.38
|4.42
|4.65
|16.11
|-1.75
|366.36
|325.79
|11.15
|7.53
|3.05
|20.94
|2.59
|21.07
|22.42
|5.58
|4.17
|5.70
|4.82
|-31.82
|-51.99
|-51.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Black Rose Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1990PLC054828 and registration number is 054828. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 341.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹743.33 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is 108.41 and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is 6.1 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹145.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Rose Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹205.00 and 52-week low of Black Rose Industries Ltd. is ₹94.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.