What is the share price of Black Rose Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Black Rose Industries is ₹115.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Black Rose Industries? The Black Rose Industries is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Black Rose Industries? The market cap of Black Rose Industries is ₹589.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Black Rose Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Black Rose Industries are ₹119.50 and ₹112.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Black Rose Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Black Rose Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Black Rose Industries is ₹137.95 and 52-week low of Black Rose Industries is ₹61.00 as on .

How has the Black Rose Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Black Rose Industries has shown returns of 1.18% over the past day, 2.99% for the past month, 28.05% over 3 months, 16.96% over 1 year, -6.64% across 3 years, and -9.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Black Rose Industries are 20.58 and 3.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global