Black Opal Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109DL2020PLC369011 and registration number is 369011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.