Black Opal Consultants has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹185.00-197.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|DLF
|2.98
|-1.33
|7.94
|26.87
|-7.33
|8.44
|9.58
|Lodha Developers
|-2.41
|-11.69
|18.9
|59.54
|-2.1
|12.14
|15.19
|Phoenix Mills
|3.96
|1.46
|2.1
|30.03
|26.73
|28.7
|31.78
|Oberoi Realty
|2.52
|-2.14
|4.33
|25.6
|15.99
|17.58
|14.04
|Prestige Estates Projects
|2.49
|-8.93
|-4.46
|25.41
|-2.43
|34.5
|24.35
|Godrej Properties
|-1.26
|-17.95
|-8.76
|10.94
|-14.7
|2.03
|-6.09
|Anant Raj
|0.3
|0.26
|18.34
|39.02
|-10.56
|41.51
|52.52
|Brigade Enterprises
|-6.08
|-10.87
|16.34
|12.64
|-13.98
|9.76
|13.02
|Sobha
|0.29
|-5.69
|-12.15
|-0.72
|-20.98
|23.58
|9.39
|Signatureglobal (India)
|3.09
|0.87
|5.4
|4.99
|-26.05
|19.39
|11.22
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-3.29
|12.47
|36.59
|89.84
|7.46
|2.07
|1.23
|Max Estates
|-3.73
|2.47
|34.89
|72.95
|24.4
|26.42
|15.1
|Swan Corp
|-1.78
|-3.48
|-7.01
|-6.53
|-38.36
|-0.69
|17.46
|Raymond
|20.65
|89.99
|102.25
|244.46
|94.34
|-13.17
|21.38
|Embassy Developments
|3.99
|-9.89
|-9.15
|34.91
|-38.81
|-12.15
|-17.97
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|-0.9
|-2.2
|-1.08
|16.94
|0.9
|-9.74
|7.35
|Ganesh Housing
|-3.09
|-11.66
|-6.11
|31.4
|-14.7
|16.16
|35.25
|Kalpataru
|0.49
|-0.43
|-9.37
|1.64
|-26.26
|-13.96
|-8.62
|Puravankara
|-1.61
|-4.06
|-2.08
|21.64
|-19.61
|23.29
|10.12
Source: Dion Global
Black Opal Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109DL2020PLC369011 and registration number is 369011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global