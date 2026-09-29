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Black Opal Consultants Share Price

Sector
Construction

Black Opal Consultants has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 185.00-197.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Black Opal Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Black Opal Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
DLF		2.98-1.337.9426.87-7.338.449.58
Lodha Developers		-2.41-11.6918.959.54-2.112.1415.19
Phoenix Mills		3.961.462.130.0326.7328.731.78
Oberoi Realty		2.52-2.144.3325.615.9917.5814.04
Prestige Estates Projects		2.49-8.93-4.4625.41-2.4334.524.35
Godrej Properties		-1.26-17.95-8.7610.94-14.72.03-6.09
Anant Raj		0.30.2618.3439.02-10.5641.5152.52
Brigade Enterprises		-6.08-10.8716.3412.64-13.989.7613.02
Sobha		0.29-5.69-12.15-0.72-20.9823.589.39
Signatureglobal (India)		3.090.875.44.99-26.0519.3911.22
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-3.2912.4736.5989.847.462.071.23
Max Estates		-3.732.4734.8972.9524.426.4215.1
Swan Corp		-1.78-3.48-7.01-6.53-38.36-0.6917.46
Raymond		20.6589.99102.25244.4694.34-13.1721.38
Embassy Developments		3.99-9.89-9.1534.91-38.81-12.15-17.97
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		-0.9-2.2-1.0816.940.9-9.747.35
Ganesh Housing		-3.09-11.66-6.1131.4-14.716.1635.25
Kalpataru		0.49-0.43-9.371.64-26.26-13.96-8.62
Puravankara		-1.61-4.06-2.0821.64-19.6123.2910.12

Source: Dion Global

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About Black Opal Consultants

Black Opal Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109DL2020PLC369011 and registration number is 369011. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prasoon Chauhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sheikh Arfeen Ahmed
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Pasari
    Independent Director

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