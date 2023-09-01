Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-6.67
|-12.50
|-33.33
|-46.15
|-30.00
|-96.38
|-3.17
|10.14
|9.44
|3.19
|11.08
|123.66
|7.01
|1.14
|25.02
|33.58
|79.24
|142.89
|783.92
|553.87
|-1.68
|-13.66
|-1.95
|22.55
|16.23
|-31.21
|62.37
|9.85
|-4.63
|-8.94
|-10.56
|-42.96
|79.34
|103.72
|26.12
|9.18
|14.83
|14.28
|-38.32
|42.40
|52.46
|4.93
|3.66
|49.67
|74.78
|20.54
|255.73
|-5.38
|6.87
|6.72
|1.69
|15.63
|-34.62
|55.45
|144.26
|7.60
|23.39
|69.44
|101.23
|53.41
|45.75
|45.75
|3.49
|0.43
|-7.78
|31.20
|36.52
|1.51
|-2.50
|-2.76
|2.46
|27.49
|70.50
|24.47
|6,206.80
|2,800.21
|11.88
|11.49
|20.68
|8.89
|-20.23
|185.05
|334.12
|7.47
|-6.76
|15.18
|46.13
|0.85
|299.32
|236.18
|4.16
|0.35
|-16.39
|16.15
|81.80
|257.85
|190.84
|2.85
|-12.16
|-14.32
|2.57
|-43.78
|49.14
|99.48
|-2.23
|7.60
|6.12
|12.18
|-13.56
|623.12
|544.36
|-3.99
|-1.26
|21.16
|18.33
|-6.74
|147.53
|89.10
|2.45
|0.40
|7.96
|21.55
|-30.28
|23.34
|-31.89
|7.47
|12.57
|91.90
|127.14
|36.01
|227.01
|191.83
|1.33
|1.84
|17.00
|42.52
|1.29
|44.64
|44.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Sep, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BKM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2011PLC161235 and registration number is 161235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.
The market cap of BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹4.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BKM Industries Ltd. is -0.3 and PB ratio of BKM Industries Ltd. is 0.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKM Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹1.45 and 52-week low of BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.