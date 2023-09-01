Follow Us

BKM Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BKM INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹0.70 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BKM Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.65₹0.75
₹0.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.65₹1.45
₹0.70
Open Price
₹0.70
Prev. Close
₹0.70
Volume
56,510

BKM Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.75
  • R20.8
  • R30.85
  • Pivot
    0.7
  • S10.65
  • S20.6
  • S30.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.20.69
  • 101.210.7
  • 201.260.72
  • 501.340.77
  • 1001.610.86
  • 2002.141.04

BKM Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-6.67-12.50-33.33-46.15-30.00-96.38
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

BKM Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

BKM Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Sep, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BKM Industries Ltd.

BKM Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/03/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100WB2011PLC161235 and registration number is 161235. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other fabricated metal products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Basant Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya B Manaksia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Navneet Manaksia
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Jaya Bajpai
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shipra Saha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Chandra Das
    Independent Director

FAQs on BKM Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BKM Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹4.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BKM Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BKM Industries Ltd. is -0.3 and PB ratio of BKM Industries Ltd. is 0.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BKM Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BKM Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BKM Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹1.45 and 52-week low of BKM Industries Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

