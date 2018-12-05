BK Birla group firm Kesoram Industries nosedives 8% after Birla Tyres demerger announcement

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 11:00 AM

Shares of BK Birla Group firm Kesoram Industries nosedived on Wednesday morning, after the firm announced its decision to hive off loss making tyre business into a separate firm.

Kesoram Industries share price plunged 7.8% to Rs 89.60 per share today after the company made the announcement of demerger of Birla Tyres Ltd.

Shares of BK Birla Group firm Kesoram Industries nosedived on Wednesday morning, after the firm announced its decision to hive off loss making tyre business into a separate firm. Kesoram Industries share price plunged 7.8% to Rs 89.60 per share today after the company made the announcement.  The stock marked the biggest intraday percentage loss since October 8. “..board decided on Tuesday to spin off its tyre business by demerging this undertaking into a resulting company, Birla Tyres Limited (BTL),” the flagship company of the BK Birla Group said in its filing.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex down 200 pts; Nifty below 10,800; metals, auto stocks crack; HDFC twins gain

The stock posted it’s  biggest intraday percentage loss since October 8. BK Birla Group flagship Kesoram Industries on Tuesday said its Board has approved the demerger of the company’s loss-making tyre business into a separate firm, Birla Tyres Limited (BTL), for opening new “growth vistas” for the new entity by attracting fresh investment or technology partnership. Kesoram Industries stock is down nearly 30% this year as of last close.

Offering the rationale for the demerger, the Kesoram management said in a filing earlier, “Enabling a dedicated management for tyre will help focus and accelerate growth of both the tyre and cement businesses, unlocking significant value for Kesoram shareholders and accessing varied sources of funds for the rapid growth of both businesses.”

Kesoram Industries shares had rallied more than 20 percent in previous four sessions after media reports said that there could be demerger of company’s tyre business. Notably, Kesoram had reported loss of Rs 96.25 crore for the quarter ended September 2018 due to its loss-making tyre business.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. BK Birla group firm Kesoram Industries nosedives 8% after Birla Tyres demerger announcement
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition