BJ Duplex Boards Share Price

NSE
BSE

BJ DUPLEX BOARDS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of BJ Duplex Boards along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.73 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
BJ Duplex Boards Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.73₹21.73
₹21.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.47₹21.73
₹21.73
Open Price
₹21.73
Prev. Close
₹21.73
Volume
500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BJ Duplex Boards has gained 22.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 40.47%.

BJ Duplex Boards’s current P/E of -84.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BJ Duplex Boards Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BJ Duplex Boards		004.9815.6540.4740.3522.55
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-0.491.76-28.50-30.46-36.5426.5218.72
JK Paper		2.195.67-6.77-11.3120.84-3.9916.56
KS Smart Technologies		-7.0832.30215.07247.30363.80115.8958.69
West Coast Paper Mills		-1.951.50-2.75-20.55-0.28-5.959.47
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-1.6415.3911.33-0.89-6.540.819.81
Andhra Paper		-1.852.24-0.37-15.29-10.46-7.995.03
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		-2.03-0.26-5.00-18.633.66-14.54-2.03
Pudumjee Paper Products		-3.66-2.36-20.49-39.34-19.3625.6524.15
N R Agarwal Industries		0.250.16-7.569.1391.8224.9310.43
Kuantum Papers		-4.01-3.67-10.55-24.00-20.35-12.524.22
Satia Industries		-1.655.32-6.37-23.75-5.49-18.88-6.11
Asgard Alcobev		-5.02-15.94-17.40-17.91-48.8742.7940.28
Emami Paper Mills		-5.80-3.06-9.07-21.90-12.91-12.00-4.32
Shree Rama Newsprint		-5.476.9811.028.8010.0837.3414.60
Subam Papers		4.270.28-13.3948.6879.696.583.90
Pakka		0.47-0.35-21.46-41.40-53.44-3.831.33
Orient Paper & Industries		-2.74-10.22-21.37-35.63-17.16-22.76-8.55
Genus Paper & Boards		-0.087.91-10.33-32.11-23.21-6.708.04
Ruchira Papers		2.30-8.73-11.86-30.60-7.47-0.4010.14

Over the last one year, BJ Duplex Boards has gained 40.47% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-36.54%), JK Paper (20.84%), KS Smart Technologies (363.80%). From a 5 year perspective, BJ Duplex Boards has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (18.72%) and JK Paper (16.56%).

BJ Duplex Boards Financials

BJ Duplex Boards Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.1120.99
1019.7819.93
2017.9418.03
5012.710
10011.50
2005.750

BJ Duplex Boards Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BJ Duplex Boards saw a drop in promoter holding to 68.85%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BJ Duplex Boards Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 6:03 AM ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 12, 2026, 9:51 PM ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended
Feb 12, 2026, 9:37 PM ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Feb 06, 2026, 10:35 PM ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Compan
Jan 13, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTBJ Duplex Boards - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About BJ Duplex Boards

BJ Duplex Boards Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21090DL1995PLC066281 and registration number is 066281. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paper & Paper Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Pathak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Sahu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Puniani
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on BJ Duplex Boards Share Price

What is the share price of BJ Duplex Boards?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BJ Duplex Boards is ₹21.73 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BJ Duplex Boards?

The BJ Duplex Boards is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BJ Duplex Boards?

The market cap of BJ Duplex Boards is ₹41.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BJ Duplex Boards?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BJ Duplex Boards are ₹21.73 and ₹21.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BJ Duplex Boards?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BJ Duplex Boards stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BJ Duplex Boards is ₹21.73 and 52-week low of BJ Duplex Boards is ₹15.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BJ Duplex Boards performed historically in terms of returns?

The BJ Duplex Boards has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.98% over 3 months, 40.47% over 1 year, 40.35% across 3 years, and 22.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BJ Duplex Boards?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BJ Duplex Boards are -84.52 and -55.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

BJ Duplex Boards News

