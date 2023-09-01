What is the Market Cap of BITS Ltd.? The market cap of BITS Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BITS Ltd.? P/E ratio of BITS Ltd. is 250.0 and PB ratio of BITS Ltd. is 0.22 as on .

What is the share price of BITS Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BITS Ltd. is ₹.35 as on .