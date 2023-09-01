Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|-0.13
|-8.27
|-22.39
|30.55
|64.85
|256.54
|94.02
|3.75
|-4.27
|-79.52
|-75.29
|-76.59
|-30.44
|-13.26
|11.22
|13.10
|12.43
|34.12
|-10.76
|174.70
|87.81
|0.08
|-6.39
|7.75
|25.00
|13.45
|53.00
|-11.98
|0
|-8.96
|-14.08
|-10.29
|-11.59
|76.81
|-39.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
BITS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC241971 and registration number is 241971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of BITS Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of BITS Ltd. is 250.0 and PB ratio of BITS Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BITS Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BITS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BITS Ltd. is ₹.34 and 52-week low of BITS Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.