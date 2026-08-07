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BITS Share Price

NSE
BSE

BITS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of BITS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.43 Closed
1.64₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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BITS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.08₹7.74
₹7.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.45₹18.66
₹7.43
Open Price
₹7.44
Prev. Close
₹7.31
Volume
66,044

Source: Dion Global

BITS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BITS		-0.67-6.89-14.79-11.97-25.10188.3288.77
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, BITS has declined 25.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, BITS has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

BITS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

BITS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.417.43
107.467.46
207.637.57
507.957.85
1008.178.24
2009.399.01

Source: Dion Global

BITS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BITS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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BITS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTBITS - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTBITS - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24TH JULY, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTBITS - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company, Both On Standalone And Consolida
Jul 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTBITS - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTBITS - Results- Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About BITS

BITS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC241971 and registration number is 241971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Rathi
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rajni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rolita Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BITS Share Price

What is the share price of BITS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BITS is ₹7.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is BITS?

The BITS is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BITS?

The market cap of BITS is ₹83.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BITS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BITS are ₹7.74 and ₹7.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BITS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BITS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BITS is ₹18.66 and 52-week low of BITS is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the BITS performed historically in terms of returns?

The BITS has shown returns of 1.64% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -14.79% over 3 months, -25.1% over 1 year, 188.32% across 3 years, and 88.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BITS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BITS are 102.91 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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