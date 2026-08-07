Here's the live share price of BITS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BITS
|-0.67
|-6.89
|-14.79
|-11.97
|-25.10
|188.32
|88.77
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, BITS has declined 25.10% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, BITS has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.41
|7.43
|10
|7.46
|7.46
|20
|7.63
|7.57
|50
|7.95
|7.85
|100
|8.17
|8.24
|200
|9.39
|9.01
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, BITS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|BITS - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|BITS - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24TH JULY, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|BITS - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company, Both On Standalone And Consolida
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|BITS - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|BITS - Results- Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
BITS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC241971 and registration number is 241971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BITS is ₹7.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BITS is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BITS is ₹83.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BITS are ₹7.74 and ₹7.08.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BITS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BITS is ₹18.66 and 52-week low of BITS is ₹6.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The BITS has shown returns of 1.64% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -14.79% over 3 months, -25.1% over 1 year, 188.32% across 3 years, and 88.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BITS are 102.91 and 3.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global