What is the share price of BITS? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BITS is ₹7.43 as on .

What kind of stock is BITS? The BITS is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BITS? The market cap of BITS is ₹83.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of BITS? Today’s highest and lowest price of BITS are ₹7.74 and ₹7.08.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BITS? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BITS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BITS is ₹18.66 and 52-week low of BITS is ₹6.45 as on .

How has the BITS performed historically in terms of returns? The BITS has shown returns of 1.64% over the past day, -6.89% for the past month, -14.79% over 3 months, -25.1% over 1 year, 188.32% across 3 years, and 88.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BITS? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BITS are 102.91 and 3.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global