BITS LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.35 Closed
2.940.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

BITS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.35₹0.35
₹0.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.30₹0.34
₹0.35
Open Price
₹0.35
Prev. Close
₹0.34
Volume
16,534

BITS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.35
  • R20.35
  • R30.35
  • Pivot
    0.35
  • S10.35
  • S20.35
  • S30.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 50.20.3
  • 100.20.27
  • 200.20.24
  • 500.230.25
  • 1000.30.28
  • 2000.370.32

BITS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.9012.9012.9012.9012.9012.9012.90
-0.13-8.27-22.3930.5564.85256.5494.02
3.75-4.27-79.52-75.29-76.59-30.44-13.26
11.2213.1012.4334.12-10.76174.7087.81
0.08-6.397.7525.0013.4553.00-11.98
0-8.96-14.08-10.29-11.5976.81-39.30

BITS Ltd. Share Holdings

BITS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About BITS Ltd.

BITS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1992PLC241971 and registration number is 241971. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Rathi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on BITS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of BITS Ltd.?

The market cap of BITS Ltd. is ₹3.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of BITS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of BITS Ltd. is 250.0 and PB ratio of BITS Ltd. is 0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of BITS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BITS Ltd. is ₹.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BITS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BITS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BITS Ltd. is ₹.34 and 52-week low of BITS Ltd. is ₹.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

