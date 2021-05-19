Bitcoin tanks 14% in 24 hours, falls below $40,000 mark as sell-off continues

Bitcoin continued to plummet on Tuesday morning, falling below the $40,000 mark and extending losses to 14% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin continued to plummet on Tuesday, falling below the $40,000 mark and extending losses to 14% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has dropped below $40,000 for the first time since February 9 this year. The cryptocurrency has been falling constantly this month, overwhelmed by the recent spiral of negative news surrounding the currency. Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suspended payment for Tesla cars using Bitcoin, citing environmental concerns. Elon Musk, last weekend, also suggested that Tesla might do away with its Bitcoin holdings. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at $39,000, recouping some losses after hitting a low of $38,585, according to Coindesk data.
