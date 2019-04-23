Bitcoin price breaches $5,600, hits highest in six months; other cryptocurrencies gain too

By: | Published: April 23, 2019 5:47 PM

Bitcoin soared to its highest in six months with the surge in other smaller cryptocurrencies also on account of technical forces and no apparent news playing as a catalyst behind the rally, Reuters said Tuesday.

Bitcoin, बिटक्वॉइन, Virtual Currency, Bitcoin Return, Investors, निवेशक, Bitcoin ValueBitcoin hits six month high

Bitcoin soared to its highest in six months with the surge in other smaller cryptocurrencies also on account of technical forces and no apparent news playing as a catalyst behind the rally, Reuters said Tuesday. The original and biggest virtual coin Bitcoin rose by around 4.5 percent in early trading to hit  its peak at $5,600 since November 18. Other major cryptocurrencies like ethereum and Ripple’s XRP which got pulled by rally in Bitcoin also gained.

Bitcoin price has surged by over 35 percent so far this month alone. Recently, Bitcoin price saw a 20 percent jump to the surprise of traders, who struggled to figure out the reason behind the surge. Reuters reported that the jump in Bitcoin price had underscored flaws in cryptocurrency markets.

As of now, the policy regarding cryptocurrency is under consideration in India. The government in December 2017 had formed a committee under the economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg to submit a draft report giving recommendations on usage of virtual currencies in India. The other members of the committee include Ajay Tyagi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and RBI’s deputy governor B P Kanungo.

Economic affairs secretary Garg last year had said the committee would finalize its recommendations about cryptocurrencies which would require legal changes and regulatory assignments. He had assured that there would certainly be regulations by the end of financial year 2018-19. However, the draft report hasn’t yet been submitted to the Finance Minister.

The Reserve Bank of India time and again has cautioned against the use of virtual currencies including bitcoin. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had earlier said the Government of India doesn’t consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender and will take all measures to eliminate payments using them.

Cryptocurrency first came into use in 2009 with Bitcoin as a digital form of payment. It is designed to be not owned and controlled by governments. It can help in anonymous transactions and be used for money laundering, tax evasion, terror financing and drug trade.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bitcoin price breaches $5,600, hits highest in six months; other cryptocurrencies gain too
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition