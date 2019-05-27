Bitcoin jumps towards $9,000 in best-performing month since 2017

Bitcoin jumped on Monday, almost breaching $9,000 as it extended what\u2019s shaping up to be the best one-month rally since before the token\u2019s historic surge in 2017. The largest cryptocurrency climbed as much as 10% Monday from levels late Friday, and was trading at $8,766 as of 10:40 a.m. in London. Rival coins were also stronger at the start of the week. Litecoin added more than 11% while Ether, the second largest digital token, rose 5.7%. Crypto proponents are taking encouragement from a string of recent headlines showing greater interest in the space from mainstream firms. AT&T Inc. said last week it will permit customers to pay bills with Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash. That followed news that Fidelity Investments was finalizing plans to buy and sell the digital asset for institutional customers. Bitcoin is up almost 70% this month despite concerns from JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists that its price may have surged beyond its \u201cintrinsic value\u201d - a concept that not all investors agree applies to a digital currency. \u201cEasier to spend means a greater-use case and a greater level of adoption,\u201d Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro, wrote in a note Friday. \u201cThe tipping point is likely very close now.\u201d Bitcoin\u2019s run this year follows a painful downtrend that lasted the majority of last year and saw the digital currency tumble more than 70%. Bulls are betting the run could continue as more institutions start to build out their own cryptocurrencies or launch projects using the underlying blockchain technology. \u201cIt takes two to tango. The more merchants that accept crypto encourages more people to adopt it and use it,\u201d said David Tawil, president of crypto hedge fund ProChain Capital. \u201cThat\u2019s major.\u201d But the crypto meltdown is still fresh on many investors\u2019 minds and not everyone is betting digital assets will become as widely accepted as enthusiasts hope. There are signs the rally is running too hot, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone in a note. Crypto transactions, for instance, have been lagging the broader rally, indicating caution for additional price increases, he said. \u201cThis is still the thawing out from the crypto winter that was,\u201d said Tawil. \u201cThere still may be another pullback before we get to fundamentals truly taking over and speculators and frauds being expunged.\u201d