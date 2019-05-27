Bitcoin jumps towards $9,000 in best-performing month since 2017

By: |
Published: May 27, 2019 8:06:54 PM

Bitcoin jumped on Monday, almost breaching $9,000 as it extended what’s shaping up to be the best one-month rally since before the token’s historic surge in 2017.

Bitcoin’s run this year follows a painful downtrend that lasted the majority of last year and saw the digital currency tumble more than 70%. Bitcoin’s run this year follows a painful downtrend that lasted the majority of last year and saw the digital currency tumble more than 70%.

Bitcoin jumped on Monday, almost breaching $9,000 as it extended what’s shaping up to be the best one-month rally since before the token’s historic surge in 2017.

The largest cryptocurrency climbed as much as 10% Monday from levels late Friday, and was trading at $8,766 as of 10:40 a.m. in London. Rival coins were also stronger at the start of the week. Litecoin added more than 11% while Ether, the second largest digital token, rose 5.7%.

Crypto proponents are taking encouragement from a string of recent headlines showing greater interest in the space from mainstream firms. AT&T Inc. said last week it will permit customers to pay bills with Bitcoin or Bitcoin cash. That followed news that Fidelity Investments was finalizing plans to buy and sell the digital asset for institutional customers.

Bitcoin is up almost 70% this month despite concerns from JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists that its price may have surged beyond its “intrinsic value” — a concept that not all investors agree applies to a digital currency.

“Easier to spend means a greater-use case and a greater level of adoption,” Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro, wrote in a note Friday. “The tipping point is likely very close now.”

Bitcoin’s run this year follows a painful downtrend that lasted the majority of last year and saw the digital currency tumble more than 70%. Bulls are betting the run could continue as more institutions start to build out their own cryptocurrencies or launch projects using the underlying blockchain technology.

“It takes two to tango. The more merchants that accept crypto encourages more people to adopt it and use it,” said David Tawil, president of crypto hedge fund ProChain Capital. “That’s major.”

But the crypto meltdown is still fresh on many investors’ minds and not everyone is betting digital assets will become as widely accepted as enthusiasts hope. There are signs the rally is running too hot, wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike McGlone in a note. Crypto transactions, for instance, have been lagging the broader rally, indicating caution for additional price increases, he said.

“This is still the thawing out from the crypto winter that was,” said Tawil. “There still may be another pullback before we get to fundamentals truly taking over and speculators and frauds being expunged.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Bitcoin jumps towards $9,000 in best-performing month since 2017
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition