Bitcoin investors, beware! RBI ban on cryptocurrencies kicks-in, and you have only 2 options

The choking of banking channels means that cryptocurrency investor will virtually have only two options. (Image: Bitcoin)

The RBI ban by asking banks and other registered entities to terminate their business relationships with firms and individuals dealing in cryptocurrency kicked-in from today. This means that cryptocurrency investors have only two options – do not transact or transact in cash. “The choking of banking channels means that virtually all cryptocurrency related transactions will have to be done in cash or not at all,” Rashmi Deshpande, Associate Partner at Khaitan & Co said.

However, this is only a virtual ban, say cryptocurrency stakeholders, adding that there is a possibility that the government may come up with a policy to regulate cryptocurrencies in future. “I would like to say that Indian market just needs to be patient for the government to formulate a strategy which safeguards the interest of all investors in the country,” Sandeep Phogat, CEO, Panaesha Capital said.

“The Economic Affairs Secretary is already quoted saying that a regulatory framework is being built in relation to the cryptocurrency market in India. This framework would not have in the process of development if the government had the intention to ban cryptocurrencies entirely,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to grant “interim relief” to cryptocurrency players against the Reserve Bank of India circular, asking entities regulated by the central bank to not get involved with cryptocurrency traders, firms, or individuals.

“It has been decided that, with immediate effect, entities regulated by RBI shall not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities dealing with or settling VCs. Regulated entities which already provide such services shall exit the relationship within a specified time. A circular in this regard is being issued separately,” the RBI had said in a statement.